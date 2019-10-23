Rep. Elijah Cummings left a profound legacy that is being celebrated over the coming days as his friends, family, and supporters prepare to say goodbye. Cummings died on October 17, 2019, at the age of 68. His funeral schedule will last three days, from Wednesday through Friday. Here’s what is happening, when, and where.

The First Public Viewing Is in Baltimore on Wednesday

VideoVideo related to elijah cummings’ funeral schedule: times, dates, maps & videos 2019-10-23T09:00:51-04:00

The first public viewing for Cummings will be in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, October 23, The Washington Post shared. This viewing will be at Morgan State University from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. This will be open to the general public. You can also watch the public viewing in the live stream video above if you can’t attend.

The public viewing will be at the university’s Murphy Fine Arts Center on Argonne Drive, WBALTV reported. A tribute service will be held at the same location from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can watch the tribute service in the video below.

VideoVideo related to elijah cummings’ funeral schedule: times, dates, maps & videos 2019-10-23T09:00:51-04:00

Morgan State University said in a statement: “Fulfilling a wish shared prior to his passing, Congressman Cummings will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the campus of Morgan as part of an effort to provide the people of Baltimore and other mourners with an opportunity to pay their final respects. Following the public viewing, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a special Tribute Service held at the same location. During the service, the family and attendees will hear brief remarks from a number of elected officials, religious and community leaders and friends.”

The Morgan State University Choir will perform three selections requested by Cummings’ wife, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Seating will be first-come, first-served.

He Will Lie in State on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Then on Thursday, October 24, Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol. An arrival ceremony at 11 a.m. local time will include brief speeches by Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Steny Hoyer, and Ben Cardin.

The arrival ceremony will include a wreath-laying, The Washington Post reported.

The public viewing will then proceed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern, with visitors arriving through the Capitol Visitor Center.

His Funeral Will Be Friday Morning, Preceded by a Public Viewing

Cummings’ funeral will take place Friday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland on Marian Drive. This is Cummings’ home church.

Before the funeral, another public viewing will take place at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern, WBALTV reported.

The family asks that instead of flowers, please make donations to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program.

Cummings was a longtime Democratic representative for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District and had played a key role in leading President Donald Trump’s impeachment process.

When Cummings’ passed away, the Maryland Democratic Party said in a statement: “It is with great sadness and a heavy collective heart that we announce the passing of Chairman Elijah Eugene Cummings. He was a father, a husband, a son of Baltimore, and a Statesman who served Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for more than 20 years, and served 16 years prior to that as a Delegate in the Maryland General Assembly. Chairman Cummings will always be remembered for dedicating his life’s work to improving the lives of others, standing up for his community, and protecting our Democracy.”

Cummings leaves behind his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. He had three children.

READ NEXT: How & When Will a Replacement for Rep. Elijah Cummings Be Chosen?