Elijah Cummings & Martin Luther King Jr.

Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at the age of 68.

He served Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for more than 20 years, according to a statement on his death by the MD Democratic Party. 16 years prior he served as a Delegate in the Maryland General Assembly.

Cummings counts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as one of his inspirations. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Cummings Listened to Martin Luther King Jr. on the Radio in his Youth

In his youth, Cummings ran home on Sundays from the church where his father preached to listen to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches on WWIN-AM radio, he told Baltimore Magazine.

Cummings was involved in the Civil Rights Movement as well while growing up in Baltimore. As an 11-year-old, he helped integrate a local swimming pool while being pelted with rocks and bottles, according to The Washington Post.

2. Cummings Honored the Civil Rights Icon During Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019, Cummings released a statement to honor King’s legacy. Cummings said that King worked tirelessly to promote political, economic and social justice for all Americans.

“Dr. King engaged in the never-ending work of perfecting our Democracy, and he called upon our nation to offer far more opportunity and hope to all the Americans who – regardless of their racial background– were being disparaged and dismissed by our society,” Cummings said.

He called for people to resist the processes undermining the democratic system that threaten opportunity. He said that in the past few years, some states have renewed efforts to suppress voting rights.

“We find ourselves again asking for the ballot – just as Dr. King had done in his 1957 speech when he said: ‘Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights,’” Cummings said. “Today, we must carry Dr. King’s vision forward and fight to expand voting rights. And on this day of remembrance and celebration, I urge all my fellow Americans to carry Dr. King’s dream in their hearts and work towards building a more fair, equal, and just society.”

3. Martin Luther King III Called Cummings a “Champion in the House of Representatives”

Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of King Jr. and a civil rights advocate in his own right, said in a statement that he was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Cummings.

“He was a real champion in the House of Representatives, and his powerful voice will be missed tremendously,” said King III. “Rest In Peace, sir. Thank you for all you have done for our nation.”