Emily Clow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emily Clow is the Texas woman who says she was shamed by a potential employer after they posted a photo of her in a bikini on Kickass Mastermind’s Instagram page. Clow had applied for the role of marketing coordinator with the Austin-based company before the drama unfolded.

Clow, a native of Dallas, is a graduate of Highland Park High School in University City, Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied Business/Corporate Communications as part of the class of 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. On that profile, Clow says that she was responsible for the Instagram account of media company, Grandex, between October 2016 and November 2017. Clow has also interned at a family law office and a non-profit that seeks to help those with eating disorders.

At the time of writing, Clow says that she works in sales for a wholesale liquor company, ATX Wholesale Liquors in Austin, a job she has been in since September 2018.

1. Clow Says She Is ‘Baffled’ as to Why Kickass Mastermind Posted Her Bikini Photo

Clow, 24, had applied for an internship with an Austin-based marketing company with Kickass Masterminds when they posted the picture on their Instagram story. Clow tweeted, “i was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. they claimed it made me an “unprofessional.” they screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out. i am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner.” That tweeted has been liked more than 2,000 times.

2. Kickass Masterminds Said in Their Post, ‘We’re Not Looking for a Bikini Model’

In an Instagram story post, Clow wrote, “[It] is inappropriate and unprofessional to shame an applicant through social media.”

Clow tagged Kickass Masterminds’ Twitter account in a subsequent message. The company had, according to Clow’s post, posted the bikini photo to their Instagram story. The caption accompanying the picture read, “PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): do not share you social media with potential employers if this is the kind of content on it. I am looking for a professional marketer – not a bikini model. Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favors in finding a professional job.” The caption did not name Clow, nor did it show her face.

3. Clow Says She Was Told Sharing Her Instagram Info With the Company Would Improve Her Chances of Being Hired

In the aftermath of the scandal, Clow told Beteches in an interview that while she was applying for the internship, she was told the following the company’s Instagram account would increase her chances of getting the job. Although Clow told the website that she hadn’t even begun following the company when they posted her photo. The original picture was from June 2019. Clow said, “It made me feel as if they were judging my bikini pics and comparing it to my work ethic, which they hadn’t even discussed with me or past employers with at this time.”

3. There Was a Photo on Kickass Mastermind’s Instagram Showing Employees in Bathing Suits

the irony here is that they have a bathing suit photo posted on their “professional” Instagram pic.twitter.com/h9yQwIe2og — BrOOke👻 (@belizmarq) October 1, 2019

One Twitter user, @SheRatesDogs, wrote about the scandal and included a photo taken from Kickass Masterminds’ Instagram page showing employees in bathing suits. That tweet has close to 50,000 likes. SheRatesDogs began retelling the story by saying, “This girl applied for an internship at a company, and they put up this screenshot of her in a bikini on their company Instagram, publicly telling everybody they wouldn’t hire her because of this photo.”

5. Sara Christensen, the Founder of Kickass Masterminds, Is a Mentor to Young Women in Business

At the time of writing, Kickass Masterminds’ website, Twitter page and LinkedIn page, have been deleted while their Instagram has been set to private. The company was founded by Sara Christensen in Austin in 2017. Christensen has been quoted as saying of the scandal, “The woman in question was not disqualified because of her social media profile. In fact, she was not disqualified at all. There was no communication to her saying she was disqualified.” Regarding the controversial post, Christensen said that it was removed at Clow’s request.

According to Christensen’s LinkedIn page, her company was accepting applications until August 31. On that page, Christensen said that she is an entrepreneur, author and speaker. Christensen is a graduate of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. A separate profile says that Christensen is a graduate of Bucknell University and The Windsor School in Boston. That bio refers to Clow as an “angel investor.” Christensen says among her tips on how to be a successful woman in business, “There is value in acknowledging the pain that happens from any rejection.”

