Waiver Wire Week 7: Top Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

There are quite a few good options this week for the fantasy football waiver wire with several running backs and wide receivers that are widely available. From players eying a potential return to young breakout candidates, there are a few top options you need to snag in your fantasy league.

Golden Tate finally had the breakout game we had been waiting for after his suspension and has some long-term value with Daniel Jones under center for the Giants. Tate’s performance is particularly impressive given it happened against the Patriots, which has statistically been the best defense in the NFL. Tate is owned in more than 60 percent of ESPN leagues but should be snatched up quickly if he is somehow still available in your league.

Fans should not expect Tate’s recent performance to be a weekly occurrence, but he has WR3 potential moving forward. It will be interesting to see what Tate’s targets are in the upcoming weeks when the Giants have a healthier roster.

Chase Edmonds & Mark Walton Are 2 Waiver Wire Running Backs to Target

Two young running backs have our attention heading into Week 7. Chase Edmonds appears to have carved out a consistent role in a Cardinals offense that is starting to hit its stride. Mark Walton was named the Dolphins starter, but Miami is still operating with a committee approach in the backfield. Walton looked like the most productive back in Week 6, and you need to pick him up before he finally breaks out.

Seahawks and fantasy owners received a difficult blow this week with the loss of Will Dissly. If you need help at tight end, Gerald Everett, Dawson Knox and Luke Willson are all players to keep an eye on.

Kareem Hunt & Jay Ajayi Are Good Stash Candidates

If you are already off to a hot start, Kareem Hunt and Jay Ajayi are prime stash candidates if either is available. Hunt cannot return from suspension until Week 10 but should see some sort of immediate role with the Browns. Ajayi is eying a potential comeback and is reportedly set to workout for teams this week. As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any waiver wire or general fantasy football questions you may have.

Here’s a look at my fantasy football waiver wire rankings heading into Week 7. We will continue to update the table below as more games are completed.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings: Week 7