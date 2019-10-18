Flags Are Half-Staff Today, October 18, In Memory of Elijah Cummings

You may notice that flags across the United States are lowered to half-staff today. Why are they flying half-mast? They’re lowered by the proclamation of President Donald Trump in honor of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died on October 17. Some states are honoring local fallen heroes too, in addition to Cummings.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

A Presidential Proclamation Called for Flags to be Half-Staff through October 18 in Honor of Elijah Cummings

On Thursday, October 17, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation for flags to fly half-staff through sunset on Friday, October 18. This proclamation is in keeping with Title 4 of the United States Code.

You can read President Donald Trump’s Proclamation in full below.

As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative Elijah E. Cummings, of Maryland, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions through October 18, 2019. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half‑staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventeenth day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth. DONALD J. TRUMP

Cummings was the Democratic Representative for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. Although his specific cause of death was not released, his wife said that Cummings died of complications from health problems he had for a long time. He was only 68.

In Maryland, the U.S. flag is flying half-staff through October 18 and the state flag is flying half-staff through the day of Cummings’ internment. Gov. Larry Hogan’s proclamation for Maryland reads as follows:

This is to advise that Governor Larry Hogan ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset, tomorrow, Friday, October 18, 2019. Title 4 of the United States Code states that the United States Flag shall be flown at half-staff on the day of death and the following day for a member of Congress. Furthermore, Governor Larry Hogan ordered the Maryland State Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on the day of interment (not yet known). These actions are in honor of United States Congressman Elijah Cummings who was a fierce advocate for civil rights and for Maryland for more than three decades. Congressman Cummings leaves behind an incredible legacy of fighting for Baltimore City and working to improve people’s lives. He was a passionate and dedicated public servant whose countless contributions made our state and our country better. Congressman Cummings passed away on this morning, Thursday, October 17, 2019.”

Some States Issued Half-Staff Proclamations for Others Who Died

Cummings is not the only person being honored today. Some states also issued separate half-staff proclamations, in addition to honoring Cummings.

In Wisconsin, the U.S. flag and the state flag will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise Friday October 18 until sunset Saturday, October 19 in honor of former State Rep. Joseph Tregoning. Tregoning passed away on October 10 at the age of 78. He served as a state representative for 23 years. He was known for his “kindness, great faith, and courage in the face of personal adversity” and had friends “on both sides of the aisle,” according to the state proclamation.

In North Carolina, the U.S. flag and state flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff on Friday, October 18 in honor of U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew McLean. He died on September 10 while preparing for a physical training exercise. He was part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment, WLTX19 reported. Individuals and businesses are also welcome to fly their flags at half-staff as a sign of respect.

In Hawaii, the U.S. flag and state flags will be flown half-staff through sunset October 18 in honor of former Maui County Council Chairman Danny Mateo. Mateo died on September 24 at the age of 68 and had served as a County Council member for 12 years.

According to the proclamation, Gov. Ige said about Mateo: “Danny was known for his tenacity, quick-wittedness and perseverance, and he was well respected by his peers for his leadership ability and compassion for his community. To his family, he was full of humor, loving, yet committed to ensuring that he did his part in making a difference for future generations. On behalf of the citizens of Hawaiʻi, I join Danny’s ‘ohana in bidding him a fond aloha.”

The last time flags were flown half-staff nationally was October 6 in honor of fallen firefighters.

