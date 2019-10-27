Great America Active Shooter Reports in Santa Clara

There are multiple unconfirmed reports on Twitter of a possible shooting or active shooter at Great America in Santa Clara, California. But police now say no shots were fired.

However, Santa Clara police wrote on Twitter:

POLICE ACTIVITY – 10/26/19 at 10:45pm

@SantaClaraPD is on scene at California’s Great America theme park on the report of an active shooter, however NO SHOTS WERE FIRED.

CHP has opened counterflow for an expedited event egress.

Sometimes active shooter reports in the early stages end up false alarms. For example, in many instances, shopping mall panics end up no shooting at all. In the case of Great America, authorities have not clarified what has happened. However, it was clear that something was happening at Great America because of the sudden flurry of social media reports that broke out around 10:30 p.m. on October 26, 2019. People have also posted photos and videos from the scene on social media.

Reports on Twitter indicated people were running in panic. “everyone in great america just started sprinting and jumping fences people were saying people were shooting,” wrote one Twitter user. “Just got a call from my kid – shooting at #greatamerica #halloweenhaunt #frightnight,” wrote another.

“@KTVU we are at Great America in Santa Clara, CA. There is an active shooter,” another wrote, directing the comment to a television station. “Aye if you know anyone in Great America in Santa Clara, California check on them immediately. There was a shooting,” another Twitter user indicated. Be forewarned that some of the language in tweets is graphic as frightened people took to social media.

You can listen to the live scanner for Santa Clara police and fire here.

This video described helicopters, “chaos,” and police at the scene.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Reported ‘Hordes of People’ Running Toward the Great America Entrance

Here’s a sampling of what some of the other reports on Twitter say:

“my location. just moved frim my hiding spot and am hiding again. this is where the original commotion was. someone had a gun- heard this from a cop+GA staff. panic #greatamerica.”

“Was in law with Cartmen for a ride and we just see hordes of people running out towards the entrance. Supposed shooting at Great America, everyone be safe.”

“not even 5 min into great america and there’s a shooting smh.”

“Exit the park. copters and great america security is on it. they are armed. follow directions that park workers are giving you and stay safe.”

“Praying for the safety of everyone at Great America right now 🙏🏼”

“Get out of great America!!!! Get out safe!!!”

“If some kids really screamed shooter to send everyone at great america into a panic hope they rot in hell.”

