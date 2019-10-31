Halloween Trick or Treat Cancellations Hit Allegheny County

Some communities in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania are announcing Halloween Trick or Treat cancellations because of a Halloween storm on October 31, 2019. Many of them have pushed back trick or treating times and days to the weekend, although Pittsburgh is still holding trick or treating on October 31, 2019.

You can see a round up of cancellations later in this article as well as specific trick or treating times for each Allegheny County municipality for 2019. Allegheny County wrote in a news release, on October 31, 2019 that “with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh forecasting widespread rain on Thursday, and a line of showers and storms in advance of a cold front, many municipalities are rescheduling their trick or treat times. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are also possible.”

The forecast for the Pittsburgh area projects “chance of rain near 100%” for October 31. Some communities around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have also pushed back trick or treating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allegheny County Trick or Treating Times & Days by Municipality for 2019

In the Pittsburgh area, Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Beaver, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties are cancelling all or some trick or treating on October 31, 2019, moving trick or treating to Friday and Saturday.

CBS Pittsburgh reports that these communities are NOT cancelling trick of treating on October 31, however: “City of Pittsburgh, City of Butler, Mount Lebanon, West View, South Fayette Township, Ligonier Merchant and Cranberry Township.”

Allegheny County released this lengthy list of trick or treating times, some revised, on October, 31, 2019.

MUNICIPALITY DATE TIMES

ALEPPO

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

ASPINWALL

Thursday, October 31 6 to 7:30 PM

AVALON

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

BALDWIN BOROUGH

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BELL ACRES

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BELLEVUE

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

BEN AVON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BEN AVON HEIGHTS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BETHEL PARK

Saturday November 2 6 to 8 PM

BLAWNOX

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: The Blawnox community parade begins at 5:30 PM with line up at Freeport & Woodland.

BRADDOCK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BRADDOCK HILLS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

BRADFORD WOODS

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

BRENTWOOD

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 pm

BRIDGEVILLE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

CARNEGIE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

CASTLE SHANNON

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

CHALFANT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM 6 to 8 PM

CHESWICK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

CHURCHILL

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

CLAIRTON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: Treat bags will be offered at Clairton’s City Hall beginning at 5 PM.

COLLIER

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: Collier is also offering a trunk-or-treat option on Saturday, November 2 from 1 to 3 PM at the Collier Township Park Parking Lot. To register, call 724.693.0780.

CORAOPOLIS

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

CRAFTON

Saturday, November 2 2 to 4 PM

CRESCENT

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

DORMONT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: Dormont is also offering a truck-or-treat option on Saturday, November 2 from 12 to 2 PM in the Dormont pool lot.

DRAVOSB URG

Thursday, October 31 6 to 7:30 PM

Please Note: Dravosburg’s Halloween Parade begins at 5 PM at the Borough Building.

DUQUESNE

Thursday, October 31 4 PM Parade

Please Note: Duquesne does not do door-to-door trick or treating. The city hosts a parade beginning in the South 4th Street School Parking Lot with free food and music in the gym, trick or treat bags from the Police Department, and a free safety light stick from Mars.

EAST DEER

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

EAST MCKEESPORT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

EDGEWOOD

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

EDGEWORTH

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

ELIZABETH BOROUGH

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

EMSWORTH

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

ETNA

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

FINDLA

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

FOREST HILLS

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

FORWARD

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

FOX CHAPEL

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

FRANKLIN PARK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

FRAZER

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

GLASSPORT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

GLEN OSBORNE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

GLENFIELD

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

GREEN TREE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

HAMPTON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

HARMAR

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

HARRISON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

HAYSVILLE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

HOMESTEAD

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

INDIANA

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

JEFFERSON HILLS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

KENNEDY

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

LEET

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

LEETSDALE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

LIBERTY

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

LINCOLN

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MARSHALL

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

MCCANDLESS

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

MCKEESPORT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MCKEES ROCKS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MILLVALE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MONROEVILLE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MOON

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

MT. LEBANON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

MT. OLIVER

Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM

MUNHALL

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

NEVILLE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

NORTH BRADDOCK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

NORTH FAYETTE

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

NORTH VERSAILLES

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

OAKDALE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

OAKMONT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

O’HARA

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

OHIO

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

PENN HILLS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

PENNSBURY VILLAGE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

PINE

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

PITCAIRN

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

PITTSBURGH

Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM

PLEASANT HILLS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

PLUM

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

PORT VUE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

RANKIN

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

RESERVE

Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM

RICHLAND

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

ROBINSON

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

ROS

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

SCOTT

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SEWICKLEY

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SEWICKLEY HILLS

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SHALER

Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM

SHARPSBURG

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SOUTH FAYETTE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SOUTH PARK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: South Park’s Halloween Party is from 1:30 to 4 PM.

SOUTH VERSAILLES

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH

Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

STOWE

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

SWISSVALE

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

TARENTUM

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

THORNBURG

Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM

TURTLE CREEK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

UPPER ST. CLAIR

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

VERONA

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

WALL

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

WEST VIEW

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

Please Note: If there is a drastic change in the forecast, West View will make a decision to change the scheduled time to Saturday, November 2 from 5 to 7 PM. An announcement will be made by 9 AM Thursday.

WHITE OAK

Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM

WILKINS

Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM

WILKINSBURG

Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM

Pennsylvania isn’t the only state seeing Halloween trick or treating cancellations. According to the Associated Press, Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia cancelled trick or treat. Those communities have pushed trick or treating from Halloween (Thursday) to the weekend.

Here’s the detailed forecast for the Pittsburgh area from the National Weather Service:

Rest Of Today (October 31, 2019)

A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight

Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday

Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. Cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Sunday

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday Night

Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday

Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.”