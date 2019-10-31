Halloween Trick or Treat Cancellations Hit Allegheny County

Some communities in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania are announcing Halloween Trick or Treat cancellations because of a Halloween storm on October 31, 2019. Many of them have pushed back trick or treating times and days to the weekend, although Pittsburgh is still holding trick or treating on October 31, 2019.
You can see a round up of cancellations later in this article as well as specific trick or treating times for each Allegheny County municipality for 2019. Allegheny County wrote in a news release, on October 31, 2019 that “with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh forecasting widespread rain on Thursday, and a line of showers and storms in advance of a cold front, many municipalities are rescheduling their trick or treat times. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are also possible.”
The forecast for the Pittsburgh area projects “chance of rain near 100%” for October 31. Some communities around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have also pushed back trick or treating.
Here’s what you need to know:
Allegheny County Trick or Treating Times & Days by Municipality for 2019
In the Pittsburgh area, Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Beaver, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties are cancelling all or some trick or treating on October 31, 2019, moving trick or treating to Friday and Saturday.
CBS Pittsburgh reports that these communities are NOT cancelling trick of treating on October 31, however: “City of Pittsburgh, City of Butler, Mount Lebanon, West View, South Fayette Township, Ligonier Merchant and Cranberry Township.”
Allegheny County released this lengthy list of trick or treating times, some revised, on October, 31, 2019.
MUNICIPALITY DATE TIMES
ALEPPO
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
ASPINWALL
Thursday, October 31 6 to 7:30 PM
AVALON
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
BALDWIN BOROUGH
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BELL ACRES
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BELLEVUE
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
BEN AVON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BEN AVON HEIGHTS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BETHEL PARK
Saturday November 2 6 to 8 PM
BLAWNOX
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: The Blawnox community parade begins at 5:30 PM with line up at Freeport & Woodland.
BRADDOCK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BRADDOCK HILLS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
BRADFORD WOODS
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
BRENTWOOD
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 pm
BRIDGEVILLE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
CARNEGIE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
CASTLE SHANNON
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
CHALFANT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM 6 to 8 PM
CHESWICK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
CHURCHILL
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
CLAIRTON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: Treat bags will be offered at Clairton’s City Hall beginning at 5 PM.
COLLIER
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: Collier is also offering a trunk-or-treat option on Saturday, November 2 from 1 to 3 PM at the Collier Township Park Parking Lot. To register, call 724.693.0780.
CORAOPOLIS
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
CRAFTON
Saturday, November 2 2 to 4 PM
CRESCENT
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
DORMONT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: Dormont is also offering a truck-or-treat option on Saturday, November 2 from 12 to 2 PM in the Dormont pool lot.
DRAVOSB URG
Thursday, October 31 6 to 7:30 PM
Please Note: Dravosburg’s Halloween Parade begins at 5 PM at the Borough Building.
DUQUESNE
Thursday, October 31 4 PM Parade
Please Note: Duquesne does not do door-to-door trick or treating. The city hosts a parade beginning in the South 4th Street School Parking Lot with free food and music in the gym, trick or treat bags from the Police Department, and a free safety light stick from Mars.
EAST DEER
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
EAST MCKEESPORT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
EDGEWOOD
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
EDGEWORTH
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
ELIZABETH BOROUGH
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
EMSWORTH
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
ETNA
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
FINDLA
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
FOREST HILLS
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
FORWARD
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
FOX CHAPEL
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
FRANKLIN PARK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
FRAZER
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
GLASSPORT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
GLEN OSBORNE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
GLENFIELD
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
GREEN TREE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
HAMPTON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
HARMAR
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
HARRISON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
HAYSVILLE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
HOMESTEAD
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
INDIANA
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
JEFFERSON HILLS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
KENNEDY
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
LEET
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
LEETSDALE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
LIBERTY
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
LINCOLN
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MARSHALL
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
MCCANDLESS
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
MCKEESPORT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MCKEES ROCKS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MILLVALE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MONROEVILLE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MOON
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
MT. LEBANON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
MT. OLIVER
Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM
MUNHALL
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
NEVILLE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
NORTH BRADDOCK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
NORTH FAYETTE
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
NORTH VERSAILLES
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
OAKDALE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
OAKMONT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
O’HARA
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
OHIO
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
PENN HILLS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
PENNSBURY VILLAGE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
PINE
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
PITCAIRN
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
PITTSBURGH
Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM
PLEASANT HILLS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
PLUM
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
PORT VUE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
RANKIN
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
RESERVE
Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM
RICHLAND
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
ROBINSON
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
ROS
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
SCOTT
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SEWICKLEY
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SEWICKLEY HILLS
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SHALER
Saturday, November 2 6 to 8 PM
SHARPSBURG
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SOUTH FAYETTE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SOUTH PARK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: South Park’s Halloween Party is from 1:30 to 4 PM.
SOUTH VERSAILLES
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
SPRINGDALE BOROUGH
Thursday, October 31 5:30 to 7:30 PM
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
STOWE
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
SWISSVALE
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
TARENTUM
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
THORNBURG
Friday, November 1 6 to 8 PM
TURTLE CREEK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
UPPER ST. CLAIR
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
VERONA
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
WALL
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
WEST VIEW
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
Please Note: If there is a drastic change in the forecast, West View will make a decision to change the scheduled time to Saturday, November 2 from 5 to 7 PM. An announcement will be made by 9 AM Thursday.
WHITE OAK
Thursday, October 31 6 to 8 PM
WILKINS
Saturday, November 2 4 to 6 PM
WILKINSBURG
Saturday, November 2 5 to 7 PM
Pennsylvania isn’t the only state seeing Halloween trick or treating cancellations. According to the Associated Press, Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia cancelled trick or treat. Those communities have pushed trick or treating from Halloween (Thursday) to the weekend.
Here’s the detailed forecast for the Pittsburgh area from the National Weather Service:
Rest Of Today (October 31, 2019)
A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Tonight
Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday
Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Mostly sunny. Cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday Night
Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Monday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday
Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.”