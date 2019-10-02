Heart Stent Procedure: How Long Is Bernie Sanders’ Recovery?

How long could Bernie Sanders‘ recovery be following his heart stent procedure? The good news is that the recovery time for these types of medical procedures is typically pretty quick.

Bernie Sanders, 78, has canceled his upcoming campaign events after checking into the hospital for chest discomfort, his campaign announced today. In a statement, Sanders’ senior adviser, Jeff Weaver, said: “During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two sents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

A Stent Permanently Opens an Artery & Is a Fairly Common Procedure

A stent is a tiny wire mesh tube that is left in permanently and helps prop open an artery, The American Heart Association explains. It’s typically used after a coronary artery narrows from fatty deposits and reduces blood flow. Chest pain can happen when the blood flow is diminished. Stents help re-open that blood flow and lower the chance of having a heart attack.

Doctors may perform an angioplasty or percutaneous coronary intervention to open a narrowed artery, the AHA notes. This involves inserting a balloon-tipped tube into an artery and inflating it, opening a spot that narrowed. The balloon is taken out after the artery’s opened. The stent is put over the balloon catheter, expanding and locking into place when the balloon is inflated.

Using stents is actually fairly common today. It improves a patient’s health and reduces the chance of having a heart attack or stroke.

After a stent, patients may take antiplatelet medicine to prevent blood clots from forming.

Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Said He Would Be Resting for a Few Days. Some People Return to Work a Few Days after the Procedure.

Bernie Sander is not dropping out of the race. His campaign said in a statement that he will be “resting up over the next few days.” As a result, his upcoming campaign events are canceled.

For many patients, the recovery time can be pretty quick. It’s typically faster than after coronary artery bypass surgery and involves less discomfort, AHA notes.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, patients must stay in their beds for about 12 hours after a sheath is removed.

People are quite obviously going to point to @BernieSanders age and health after today’s news, but it’s also important to remember that if this was a successful procedure as they are saying, he is far healthier than he was the day before. — Michael Shure (@michaelshure) October 2, 2019

According to Seconds Count, patients may be discharged from the hospital 12 to 24 hours after the catheter is removed. Many times, they can go back to work within a few days to a week after the procedure. They may have a bruise or soreness where the procedure was done and feel more tired than usual for a few days afterward. Only patients who had a heart attack may have a fatigued feeling that lasts up to six weeks.

Seconds Count notes that patients are often advised to do only light activities for the first five days after a procedure. Walking and climbing stairs is OK, but even after five days they should avoid any over-exertion that can leave them short of breath. Any strenuous exercise or heavy lifting should not be done until about three to four weeks after a procedure and a doctor’s OK.

The Democratic Debate is October 15. At this point in time, it’s not clear if Sanders will be recovered and able to attend.

In an email to AP, Bernie Sanders’ wife Jane O’Meara Sanders said that he was doing “really well.”

