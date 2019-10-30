Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley: See Map, Evacuations & Videos

A fire in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County, called the Hill Fire, has already led to evacuations after the blaze quickly grew. Read on to learn more about the fire, evacuations, and updates. At the end of this story, see links for local sources providing frequent updates. spread. Remember, evacuation details can change quickly, so check with local sources in Riverside County for the latest updates. For updates on other fires in California, see Heavy’s story here.

The Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley Grew Quickly & Has Prompted Evacuations

The fire started around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley. With 20 mph winds, the fire grew to 50 acres in size and is currently 0 percent contained as of an 11 a.m. update.

Local sources in Riverside County are providing updates about the fire, including Riverside’s webpage here and Cal Fire Riverside on Twitter.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 3700 Quartz Canyon Road and Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 4080 Pedley Road. That has now been extended and mandatory evacuations are in place for west of Pyrite, east of Pedley Raod, and north of Mission as of 11:40 a.m.

There may be additional evacuations besides those listed above, so stay tuned to local news for those updates. ABC 7 reported that a senior care center was also being evacuated from the fire.

A care and reception center has been set up at Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley 92509.

A Care and Reception Center has been established for the #HillFire in Jurupa Valley. It is located at Patriot High School (4355 Camino Real, in Jurupa Valley). @RSO @CALFIRERRU — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) October 30, 2019

Highway 60 is closed in both directions in the region of the fire, at Pedley Road in Jurupa Valley. This is causing major traffic issues in the area.

#BREAKING 60 freeway closed at Pedley Rd in Jurupa Valley due to Hill Fire. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/yop5IEup5p — Stephanie Miranda (@StephNBC4) October 30, 2019

The cause of this fire is not known. However, windy conditions did lead to the fires’ rapid growth.

Video Updates on the Fire

ABC 7 has a live video of the fire below.

Here are more videos of the fire from people in the area.

Do not get this mixed up with a large fire in November in California that was also called the Hill Fire. This is a different fire, but some people who see old tweet notifications might get the two fires mixed up.

This fire is separate from the Mureau Fire or the Easy Fire, which have been headlining news reports today. The Water Fire, which also started on October 30 in Riverside, appears to be under control and the forward rate of spread for that fire has been stopped.

Updates are being provided on Riverside’s webpage here. Cal Fire Riverside is also providing updates.

Many wildfires are burning in California today. This past week, the Getty Fire and the Kincade fire were among the fires causing the greatest damage and the most evacuations. Today, the Easy Fire grew quickly, causing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other locations. The fire is already more than 1,300 acres in size. Fires are growing quickly today because of high winds and red flag conditions.

