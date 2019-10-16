Jimmy Sham ‘Assaulted by 4 to 5 Men’ in Mong Kok

Jimmy Sham is the leader of the Civil Human Rights Front in Hong Kong. On October 16, the organization said that Sham had been beaten up by four to five men in Mong Kok. A tweet from the Civil Human Rights Front tweeted that the attack occurred at 7:40 p.m. local time.

A photo, purporting to show Sham lying in a pool of blood has been spread across Twitter:

Breaking! Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, a #HongKong political and LGBT rights activist is just attacked by mob of South Asian ethnic groups at 1940. He is arranging march on October 20.

香港民間人權陣線召集人岑子杰在旺角遇襲受傷，他正在申請十月二十日遊行#SOSHK pic.twitter.com/74x8zrEia7 — ☆:**:. ℭ𝔢𝔷𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔢 🇭🇰 ᶜᶜᴾ 👎🏻 .:**:.☆ (@CriticalCezanne) October 16, 2019

A later tweet from the CHRF said that Sham was conscious when he was brought to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment. The organization said in their message, “[We] strongly condemned the acts of the murderers, and the incident was even more reminiscent of spreading political panic and creating a chilling effect.”

The Hong Kong Free Press reports that Sham was attacked along Arran Lane in Tai Kok Tsui while he was on his way to a CHRF meeting.

The day before the assault on Sham, the Wall Street Journal’s Jillian Kay Melchior named Sham, along with other several pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong as being targets of criminal violence due to their political activities.

19:40 16 Oct: A black 5-sitter van (FL7976) left after attacking Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham in Arran Lane, Mong Kok. According to a FB post, the assailants are 4 to 5 South Asians who covered their faces. #StandWithHongKong @SolomonYue @HawleyMO @anderscorr pic.twitter.com/hNn8eTeo6S — Hongkongsar852 (@hongkongsar852) October 16, 2019

On August 29, the Hong Kong Free Press reported that Sham and another pro-democracy activist were attacked by men wielding a baseball bat and an iron tube. Sham said at the time that his friend suffered the brunt of the injuries, swelling to his arm. Sham was unharmed.

Sham told the website that he made a formal complaint to local police regarding the incident. Two men, aged 15 and 44, were arrested and charged in relation to the assault, the South China Morning Post reported.

Sham’s official title is the convener of the Civil Human Rights Front. He is also the secretary of the LGBT rights group, Rainbow of Hong Kong. Sham is also a member of the League of Social Democrats. Sham previously held the role of convener during the 2014 protests but left his leadership role attend college in 2015.

Following the violence that proceeded a protest in Hong Kong on the 70th of Chinese Communist rule in the country, Sham was quoted by Radio Free Asia as saying, “All the Civil Human Rights Front can do is tell citizens to stay safe, from the bottom of our hearts.” Sham’s organization had been forbidden from holding an official protest on the day, which led to Sham official canceling the group’s activities. Sham said of the decision to cancel, “This is a heartbreaking reality. From 1997 to now, in a short time of 20-odd years, Hong Kong has reached a state where we can’t hold demonstrations. We’re becoming more and more like Beijing.”

More to follow…

