Johanna Lamm: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Johanna Lamm is a Plymouth, Minnesota psychologist who is accused of having sex with a vulnerable patient and falsely accusing him of raping her. On her website, she describes her overall therapy services as both genuine and empathetic, focusing on “reflective silence.”

The charge was filed in Hennepin County, Minnesota against Johanna Lee Lamm, 43. According to the criminal complaint, she was accused of a felony for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a vulnerable patient. Her clinic is located in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Lamm filled her Facebook page with photos showing her with family, in a bikini, and at a yoga conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Man Told Police He Was Charged $200 for Therapy Sessions That Turned into Sexual Contact

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Lamm was charged with criminal sex conduct-3rd degree, psychotherapist during session, a charge that could result in 15 years in prison and is a felony.

On or about January 1, 2019 to August 5, 2019, in Hennepin County, Minnesota, she was accused of engaging “in sexual penetration with the victim” while he was a patient and during the “psychotherapy session.”

On August 5, 2019, officers were dispatched to the psychological clinic in Minnetonka, Minnesota “on a report of a sexual assault.” Upon arrival, officers spoke with Lamm, identified as a clinical psychologist. She told police one of her patients had “sexually assaulted her during an appointment,” denied she was having an affair and gave police access to her phone.

The complaint, obtained by SW News Media, alleges that Lamm told police she had texted with the man, but police allege she deleted most of the texts. She told officers the victim would likely say they were having an affair, and “he threatened to report her to the medical board,” it says.

Officers spoke with the man who “stated that he had an intimate relationship with defendant that became sexual during appointments in the last three to four months,” the complaint alleges. The sexual contact at appointments allegedly “began with defendant’s suggestion of mutual masturbation and eventually led to sexual intercourse,” the complaint accuses.

The man showed officers text messages from Lamm and audio recordings and stated that he was charged $200 a session. After officers spoke with Lamm, she said she didn’t want to pursue charges, the complaint says.

Search warrants were executed to obtain phones, computers, and so on, and officers reviewed “voice recordings, indicating defendant and victim were having a consensual sexual relationship,” the complaint adds.

Confronted by officers with this information, Lamm “acknowledged having a consensual sexual relationship with victim that included sexual penetration. Defendant told officers she was not sexually assaulted by victim,” the complaint states.

2. Lamm Is From Minnesota, Where She Studied at a Yoga Center & Worked as a Self-Employed Psychologist Who Promised ‘Humanistic,’ ‘Client-Centered’ Therapy

On her website, Lamm promises “client-centered, humanistic, holistic therapy” and says she is a licensed psychologist.

Lamm’s Facebook page says she is “self-employed,” and a psychologist at Johanna Lamm, PsyD, LP.

She “studied at Yoga Center of Minneapolis” and went to Elk River High School in Elk River, Minnesota. On Facebook, she posted photos at a Minneapolis yoga conference of a woman called a “vagina warrior.”

Minnesota court records show that only minor traffic cases were on her prior record. Court records show she’s currently out of custody.

3. Lamm Studied Criminology in College, Along With Psychology

Johanna Lamm wrote that she studied Psychology/Criminology at Hamline University and “studied Clinical psychology at Minnesota School Of Professional Psych.”

Lamm’s website said she “graduated from Hamline University with a double major in Psychology and Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology. I obtained my doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology.”

She had been the man’s therapist since 2015. “The Minnesota Department of Human Services identifies victim as a vulnerable adult,” the complaint states.

4. Lamm Wrote on Facebook That She Was Married to an Attorney Who Works With Professional Athletes & Entrepreneurs

Lamm posted photos with the man she identified as her husband on Facebook, writing in 2017, “Roger Waters Concert couple nights ago. Third time we’ve seen him, first time in the front row. We got to shake his hand!”

She wrote with another photo of them together, “Jim and I at my birthday lunch.” She identified him as her husband in a 2016 photo on Facebook.

James Lamm is a Minneapolis, Minnesota attorney. James Lamm “is an estate planning and tax attorney and the chair of Gray Plant Mooty’s Trust, Estate & Charitable Planning group. James Lamm focuses his practice on estate planning, tax planning, family business succession planning, probate and trust administration, and charitable giving,” his website bio reads.

“James Lamm works with executives, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, high-net-worth families, and family offices to achieve family goals, pass on family values, and plan for family businesses.”

5. Lamm Wrote That She Was an ‘Empathetic, Genuine Therapist’

On her website, Lamm wrote that “each individual has an important story to tell, and, as an empathetic, genuine therapist, I listen with compassion and offer my observations, insights, or simply my reflective silence.”

She wrote that her “clients are diverse in terms of presenting issues, background, age, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. My approach is non-judgmental and incorporates Eastern philosophy and modern Western psychology and medicine.”

She added that she worked “with individuals struggling with life transitions and adjustments, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders, addiction, personality disorders, relationship issues, grief and loss, sexual abuse, dissociative disorders, schizophrenia, divorce, and child custody issues. I have specialized training in trauma.”