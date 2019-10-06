Joshua Brown Was a Football Player at USF

Joshua Brown testified at Amber Guyger’s trial on September 24 and then was shot and killed outside a Dallas apartment complex on Friday night, October 4. Police don’t have any suspects or a motive, except witnesses say they saw a silver sedan speeding out of the parking lot around the same time. Brown was a football player for USF and was tragically the second member of the 2012 team to be killed in a violent crime.

Brown Was the Second Member of USF’s 2012 Football Team Killed in a Violent Crime

While Joshua Brown’s death has grabbed headlines because of his connection to Amber Guyger’s trial, his murder has also caught the attention of people in Florida for a very different region. He’s the second member of the USF 2012 football team to die in a violent crime.

Joshua Brown attended the University of South Florida for college (after attending in Arizona) and studied interdisciplinary science, according to his witness testimony in Guyger’s trial.

While at USF, Brown was on the football team as a defensive back, WTSP reported. He played in eight games.

Fellow #USF players stunned over shooting death of former defensive back Joshua Brown. Brown courageously testified in the Amber Guyger trial, in which she was found guilty for shooting Botham Jean.–https://t.co/ggcuH0te6M pic.twitter.com/ywi70upwtP — Juliana Jai Bolden⚜️ (@JulianaOnBeat) October 6, 2019

USF said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Joshua Brown in Dallas, Texas. Joshua was a much loved and valued member of our football program and athletic family and his loss is felt by many whose lives he positively touched. Our hearts go out to Joshua’s family, friends and loved-ones during this very difficult time.”

Sadly, he was the second 2012 USF teammate killed in a violent crime. Elkino Watson, defensive lineman, was stabbed and killed in September 2015, Tampa Bay Times reported. Watson, 23 at the time, was stabbed after a fight broke out near the Orpheum nightclub in Tampa. He and Desmond Horne, who was also stabbed but lived, ran from the scene and were taken to a hospital. Watson died from his injuries. Watson was a four-year letterman for the Bills and had played in 45 games.

Brown Suffered a Torn Achilles that Ended a Promising Football Career

Rest peacefully Joshua Brown one of coach @tcminnick11 players at AZ Western as well as USF and a key witness who testified in Amber Guyger Case was murdered in the same week of the verdict You lost your life standing for truth for another brother, you got ultimate respect King pic.twitter.com/UjHm2j6ZmH — Tevin Studdard (@TevinStuddard) October 6, 2019

According to his bio at USF, Brown had 11 tackles in the 2012 season and a season-high five tackles at Nevada.

This is USF defensive back Joshua Brown vs. Nevada in 2012. He had five tackles in an incredible 4th quarter Bulls comeback. After leaving USF he went back to Texas, started a business, & befriended his neighbor, Botham Jean, who cheerily sang gospel music & Drake every morning. pic.twitter.com/OSCt6hFUUb — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 6, 2019

He also played at Arizona Western CC and Lancaster High School. He appeared in nine games at Arizona Western and led the Matadors to an 11-1 record.

While in high school, he earned letters in four sports (football, baseball, basketball, and track and field) and was a two-year letterman in football. He was the No. 60 cornerback prospect nationally after his senior season, according to Rivals.com. During his senior season, he had 56 tackles, three INTs, and scored four touchdowns.

Brown unable to play in 2013 after suffering a torn Achilles, Tampa Bay Times reported. This essentially ended what was a very promising football career.

USF teammates have expressed sorrow over Brown’s death.

Josh Brown was murdered last night… I can’t believe this… another teammate gone to soon this has to stop man — Dhop the House Snob (@Dhop_87) October 6, 2019

Kayvon Webster, a free agent in the NFL who was a Bulls cornerback, tweeted about Brown’s death.

Another USF brother gone too soon !! — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) October 6, 2019

USF offensive lineman Kofi Amichia told Tampa Bay Times that Brown was passionate and “one of the funniest guys at USF.”

Attorney Lee Merrit Said that Brown Was Shot at Close Range While Exiting His Car

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Botham Jean’s family and is now helping Brown’s family investigate the murder, said that Brown was shot at close range while he was leaving his car. He described the killing as an “ambush.”

Merritt said that Brown had no known enemies and nothing was stolen from him.

