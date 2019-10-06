Joshua Brown Was a Football Player at USF

Joshua Brown testified at Amber Guyger’s trial on September 24 and then was shot and killed outside a Dallas apartment complex on Friday night, October 4. Police don’t have any suspects or a motive, except witnesses say they saw a silver sedan speeding out of the parking lot around the same time. Brown was a football player for USF and was tragically the second member of the 2012 team to be killed in a violent crime.
Brown Was the Second Member of USF’s 2012 Football Team Killed in a Violent Crime
While Joshua Brown’s death has grabbed headlines because of his connection to Amber Guyger’s trial, his murder has also caught the attention of people in Florida for a very different region. He’s the second member of the USF 2012 football team to die in a violent crime.
Joshua Brown attended the University of South Florida for college (after attending in Arizona) and studied interdisciplinary science, according to his witness testimony in Guyger’s trial.
While at USF, Brown was on the football team as a defensive back, WTSP reported. He played in eight games.
USF said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Joshua Brown in Dallas, Texas. Joshua was a much loved and valued member of our football program and athletic family and his loss is felt by many whose lives he positively touched. Our hearts go out to Joshua’s family, friends and loved-ones during this very difficult time.”
Sadly, he was the second 2012 USF teammate killed in a violent crime. Elkino Watson, defensive lineman, was stabbed and killed in September 2015, Tampa Bay Times reported. Watson, 23 at the time, was stabbed after a fight broke out near the Orpheum nightclub in Tampa. He and Desmond Horne, who was also stabbed but lived, ran from the scene and were taken to a hospital. Watson died from his injuries. Watson was a four-year letterman for the Bills and had played in 45 games.
Brown Suffered a Torn Achilles that Ended a Promising Football Career
According to his bio at USF, Brown had 11 tackles in the 2012 season and a season-high five tackles at Nevada.
He also played at Arizona Western CC and Lancaster High School. He appeared in nine games at Arizona Western and led the Matadors to an 11-1 record.
While in high school, he earned letters in four sports (football, baseball, basketball, and track and field) and was a two-year letterman in football. He was the No. 60 cornerback prospect nationally after his senior season, according to Rivals.com. During his senior season, he had 56 tackles, three INTs, and scored four touchdowns.
Brown unable to play in 2013 after suffering a torn Achilles, Tampa Bay Times reported. This essentially ended what was a very promising football career.
USF teammates have expressed sorrow over Brown’s death.
Kayvon Webster, a free agent in the NFL who was a Bulls cornerback, tweeted about Brown’s death.
USF offensive lineman Kofi Amichia told Tampa Bay Times that Brown was passionate and “one of the funniest guys at USF.”
Attorney Lee Merrit Said that Brown Was Shot at Close Range While Exiting His Car
Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Botham Jean’s family and is now helping Brown’s family investigate the murder, said that Brown was shot at close range while he was leaving his car. He described the killing as an “ambush.”
Merritt said that Brown had no known enemies and nothing was stolen from him.
READ NEXT: Joshua Brown’s Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know