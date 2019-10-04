Jud Bergman Dead: Evestnet CEO Killed in Car Crash at 62

Jud Bergman, the CEO of Evestnet, was killed on October 3 in a car crash on U..S Highway 101 in San Francisco. He was 62 years old. Bergman’s wife, Mary Miller-Bergman, 57, was also killed. The Chicago-based couple had seven children together. Miller-Bergman was the founder of Hanover Hill Wealth Advisors in Chicago. The crash occurred at 12:24 a.m. on October 4.

An Envestnet statement on Bergman’s passing read, ““It is with immeasurable sadness that we share the news that Judson Bergman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, passed away today in San Francisco, CA in an automobile accident. Mr. Bergman’s wife, Mary Miller, also sadly perished in this tragedy. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Jud and Mary’s family. As Envestnet’s founder, Jud was a remarkable leader whose vision, brilliance and drive built the foundation for Envestnet’s success.”

The press release says that Envestnet President Bill Crager will take over as interim CEO of the company.

The Driver of the Truck, Emilie Ross, Was ‘Impaired’ at the Time of the Crash, Police Said

The California Highway Patrol said that the accident was caused when a truck drove the wrong direction along the highway and hit a taxi that was carrying Bergman and his wife. The truck driver and the taxi driver were also killed. In total, four people were pronounced dead at the scene. The Associated Press reports that Bergman had been thrown from the taxi.

The truck driver has been named as Emilie Ross, 34. The taxi driver has been named as Berkant Ramadan Ahmed. The highway patrol described Ross as being “impaired,” which caused the crash.

Bergman ‘Revolutionized’ the Financial Services Technology Sector

In their tribute to Bergman, Crain’s Chicago Business referred to him as the man who changed financial services technology for the better in 1999 when he founded Envestnet. The tribute said that Bergman had “revolutionized” the industry.

Bergman told Crain’s in a 2014 interview that he was a “reluctant entrepreneur.” Having previously worked at Nuveen for 17 years, Bergman said of starting his own company, “There was never an ‘aha’ moment, just a growing conviction that this was a good thing to do.”

Bergman’s First Wife, Susan, Died After a Battle With Brain Cancer in 2006

RIP Jud Bergman. Visionary, Courageous, Unifier…he was too humble to be talking about himself, but those qualities summed him up, as do Curious, Generous, Inspiring. What a loss. Thinking of his family and his Envestnet family today. https://t.co/U2ojnXy2cN pic.twitter.com/tzMk2umVYj — Gavin Spitzner (@gspitzner) October 4, 2019

In 2006, Bergman’s first wife, who co-founded Envestnet, Susan, succumbed to brain cancer. She had first been diagnosed with the disease in 2002. Bergman later married Miller-Bergman, who had three children from a previous relationship.

Bergman ‘Always Found a Way to Talk About the Game of Chess’

"Machine Beats Man?" CEO Jud Bergman discusses human reactions to digital trends at the #ENVSummit opening remarks. pic.twitter.com/4tzJA0Qj51 — Envestnet Advisor Summit (@ENVSummit) May 18, 2016

The day after Bergman’s death. Riskalyze CEO Andrew Klein told Financial Planning, “I recently had the privilege of moderating an event panel that included Jud, and I’ll never forget someone pulling me aside and saying, ‘I’ll bet you anything Jud finds a way to talk about the game of chess no matter what question you ask him.”

In 2019, Bergman had said that his chess analogies “probably needed an update.” Bergman compared it to the challenge faced by chess champion Gary Kasparov and his battle with IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue in 1996 and 1997.

