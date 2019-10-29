Kayla Lauren: MLB Bans Model for Flashing at World Series

Kayla Lauren is an American model and Brand Executive at Shagmag who went viral on Monday after she exposed her breasts with fellow models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer behind home plate during game 5 of the World Series.

The trio of models attended game 5 between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals on Sunday night with the mission of flashing the TV cameras to promote their new magazine, Shagmag. They were successful in the bottom of the 7th inning of the game and TV cameras captured them exposing themselves as pitcher Gerrit Cole walked to the mound.

The game was briefly paused as the three were escorted out by security.

Shagmag is an online publication that features provocative photos of popular Instagram models. A subscription to the magazine costs $15 per month and the patreon for the magazine 8,370 subscribers, netting Rose an estimated $125,000 per month.

All three women wore shirts emblazoned with the company logo. In a video Rose posted on Twitter right after they flashed the camera, the women say “donate to breast cancer” and “save the boobies”.

Lauren Summer responded to critics on Twitter who said the flashing was only a publicity stunt for Shagmag, tweeting “Our proceeds from @SHAGMAG_ will be going to women with breast cancer and paying off their medical bills. Meeting with them in person and doing whatever we can to help with the platform we have. ☺️”

In a YouTube video posted on the Shagmag channel, the three women are escorted from the stadium and subsequently banned from all MLB events and facilities for their actions. You can hear Vice President of Security and Baseball Operations at Major League Baseball, David Thomas, telling them in the video that they are banned.

Summer and Rose posted photos of their ban letters to Twitter. “…you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business,” the letter reads. “You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, respectively.”

Kayla says in the video that “David L. Thomas was really nice” and “didn’t try to chastise us”. She also rallied against the double standard of not being able to show her nipples saying that “men can do it!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s Been Banned from Instagram Multiple Times for Violating Community Guidelines

Kayla Lauren posts risque Instagram content that shows her modeling naked or mostly naked. Like her two Shagmag co-workers, she walks the line when it comes to Instagram community guidelines.

According to the Guidelines, “we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Most of the content on Shagmag would violate one or several of these rules. Lauren is currently only using her backup account @xo.kaylalauren. Her original account, @kaylalaurenofficial, has been removed from Instagram.

One week ago, Lauren posted that “I know y’all have seen this shit before but I’m beefing up this account with content in mourning of my other one so just deal with it pls.”

This isn’t the first time that her account has been banned. On the first post on her backup account 42 weeks ago, Lauren tells her fans “Let’s make this first new post wholesome in light of being deactivated 🙄🙄🙄” It’s clear she’s been through this a number of times before.

2. She Has A Patreon Where Users Can Subscribe For Uncensored Content

Similar to her friends Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, Kayla has a Patreon where she shares behind the scenes content from photoshoots and uncensored photos and videos she can’t post on Instagram or YouTube.

She has six tiers on her Patreon. The “1 scoop” tier costs $1 and doesn’t get the user access to any additional content. It’s simply there for those who “wanna show some love”. The “1 scoop” tier costs $10 and gets you 1 uncensored photo each week, and the “2 scoops” tier costs $25 and gets you 3 uncensored photos per week.

The tiers go all the way up to $1,000 per month for the “Flex” tier that gets you more photos, videos, merchandise and a personal shout out on her Instagram. She currently has 626 patrons subscribed to her monthly content.

Her Patreon is linked from her website which showcases professional photos of Lauren.

3. She Was Featured on an Episode of Vitaly Uncensored Where She Did a Personal Training Session Topless and Did a Photoshoot in a Pool of Milk

Kayla Lauren has appeared alongside YouTube star and influencer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (VitalyzdTv on social media) for his show on the website Pornhub.

In episode 11, she pretends to be a personal trainer and helps two of Vitaly’s friends try to get in shape while topless. Later in the episode, she does a photoshoot while in an inflatable pool of milk.

4. Kayla Lauren Has a Subreddit Dedicated to Her

Kayla Lauren has become so popular on Instagram and through Shagmag that there is an entire subreddit (WARNING: adult content) dedicated to reposting her photos. The adult subreddit currently has over 26,000 subscribers and her photos regularly get 400-600 upvotes.

The subreddit is “adult” themed like most of her content and the most upvoted posts featured Lauren posing partially or completely nude.

5. She Was Kicked out of an Amusement Park for Exposing Herself

This isn’t the first or second time that Rose, Summer, and Lauren have gotten into trouble for their behavior. In order to promote Shagmag, they regularly pull stunts in public that involve exposing themselves or acting wild in order to gain notoriety and get more followers on social media.

In one such video posted to the Shagmag YouTube channel, the three ladies are at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. They’re generally having a good time and harmlessly flaunting their bodies until they get on the ferris wheel ride. That’s when Kayla starts using the pole as a stripper pole. Julia Rose starts to pull down Kayla’s top when the camera cuts.

As the film resumes, we see that they got in trouble from park security and have been asked to leave. It’s not clear exactly which part of their behavior caused them to get kicked out.

