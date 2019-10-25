Kelly Bachman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Bachman is a New York-based writer, director, producer, and comedian who went viral after she posted a video of her calling out Harvey Weinstein as he sat in the crowd during her performance at Downtime Bar NYC.

Bachman was part of an event called “Actor’s Hour” which the bar hosts on Wednesday nights. The event is meant to showcase up and coming young comedians and give them a chance to perform. Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein showed up at Wednesday’s event unannounced which shocked several female attendees and performers who made it known that he was not welcome there.

One of the event’s attendees, Zoe Stuckless, confronted Weinstein as he sat at his table and screamed at him. “Nobody’s going to say anything?” Stuckless yelled as she pointed to Weinstein, “Nobody’s really going to say anything?! I’m going to stand 4 feet from a f****** rapist and nobody’s going to say anything?”

Kelly Bachman was up next and started her standup set addressing Weinstein’s presence, “I’m a comic and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room…do we know what that is?”

“It’s a Freddy Krueger in the room if you will.” She said, referring to Weinstein, “I didn’t know that we had to bring our own mace and rape whistle to Actor’s Hour.”

The members from Weinstein’s table boo the joke and one audience member tells her to “shut up!” while female attendees cheer loudly and encourage her to keep going.

Bachman was hesitant to confront Weinstein because she was there to get some footage of her standup set. “I really didn’t want to risk or talk to the audience or talk about current events because I wanted to get a good evergreen tape.” Bachman told Variety, “I thought, “I’m going to have to say something, and it’s going to ruin my tape.” And my friend next to me said, “Just do your regular set, don’t let him ruin your tape. You wanted your tape; get your tape. He can’t take that from you.” And I was like, “Yeah! I’m going to get my tape.””

Hey all, I know I’m late to the conversation here. I don’t usually use twitter but it seems like that’s where a lot of this conversation is happening. Last night I confronted Harvey Weinstein in a bar along with a number of other artists. Heres the thread (1/?) #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/L8Oee5hAO7 — Zoe Stuckless (@revoltchild) October 25, 2019

But right before she got onstage, Weinstein’s presence became too overwhelming. “I saw him over there, and I just saw so many people treating him like it was normal and talking to him, and I was just like, “Ugh,”” She said in an interview with Variety, “I asked the woman next to me, “Should I say something? It’s Harvey Weinstein, I gotta say something, right? I’m about to do stand up.” And she said, “No don’t say anything.” And she said it in such a way that I was like, “Oh, I have to say something.””

Bachman’s friend, Amber Rollo, also confronted Weinstein, “Then I went in and called him a f****** monster and told him he should disappear.” She said in a Tweet, “His friend/body guard/goon/family member called me a cunt and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him.”

Kelly Bachman was born and raised in North Carolina and attended N.C. State before moving to New York City to make films and become a standup comedian.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelly Bachman Has Been Sexually Assaulted By “3 Different Individuals”

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

Bachman spoke to Variety following her “Actor’s Hour” performance and when asked about the “boos” she heard after her rape joke, she revealed that “I am a person who has unfortunately been sexually assaulted by three different individuals, and I’ve been through the experience enough times to know what people are capable of in terms of how they respond when you tell them.”

“And after the way that I have been treated every time that I’ve been through that experience,” she added “I always expect silence and boos. So I was pretty prepared for that to happen. But I also get the hugs and support from women that I got, and I expected that too.”

Bachman is open about her experience and even said during the standup set “I have been raped, surprisingly by noone in this room, and I never got to confront those guys.”

Bachman produced and appeared in a show titled “Rape Jokes: By Survivors” that was described as a night of “storytelling, catharsis and laughter,” where female comedians who have been victims of sexual assault and harassment will share their experiences in an attempt to “change the narrative of how we joke about rape.” The event featured 13 survivors who took the stage and shared their storage.

“We need other voices commenting on this because it’s huge,” Bachman told Elle Magazine about the show, “and it’s a comic’s job to comment on painful news and to help people find a way to laugh about it and think about it.”

2. She Gained 30,000 Twitter Users Overnight After Posting Her Video

Just setting up my Twitter. #myfirstTweet — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) May 12, 2019

Kelly Bachman barely used her Twitter account before posting the Weinstein video. She joined Twitter in May 2019 and only had 3 tweets before posting her viral video on Thursday.

She posted “Just setting up my Twitter. #myfirstTweet” on May 12 and responded to the first reply to her tweet with “am I an influencer yet?”

After her video went viral on Twitter, she gained 30,000 new followers, bringing her total from 17K to 47K. She also has new celebrity fans including Chelsea Peretti, Anna Kendrick, Brian Posehn, and Thomas Lennon.

3. She’s Written and Produced Several Short Films

BOOBS<p>Where Superbad meets Broad City, BOOBS is the story of a 16-year- old girl who has (finally) grown boobs over the summer, and who decides to use those boobs as leverage to go to a party with her best (and only) friend. Of course, they fail miserably.</p>

<p>curvefilms.org </p>

<p>WRITTEN, PRODUCED AND DIRECTED BY KELLY BACHMAN</p>

<p>DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY DEREK BROWN<br />

EDITOR DEREK BROWN</p>

<p>CAST<br />

KELLY REBECCA MITZNER<br />

NEIGHBOR JACOB SALZBERG<br />

LAURA LILY COHEN<br />

KARLY EMMA HEDRICK<br />

KATIE KELLY BACHMAN<br />

JEN CLARE MACEDA<br />

JACK JOHN COLA PINTO<br />

PHIL BAIRD NORRIS<br />

BRIAN JOHN HWANG</p>

<p>SOUND DESIGN LEWIS GOLDSTEIN<br />

COLORIST SAM LEVINE<br />

PRODUCTION SOUND MIXER BLAINE BAILEY<br />

FIRST ASSISTANT CAMERA JACOB SALZBERG<br />

SECOND ASSISTANT CAMERA MICHAEL LEES<br />

GRIP HELENA BRUGGEMAN<br />

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT JOHN HWANG<br />

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT SABINA LI NICKEL-URAM<br />

MAKEUP ARTIST MADELINE BERDAN<br />

ASSISTANT EDITOR IAN GINSBERG</p>

<p>SPECIAL THANKS TO<br />

BETSY KEELEY<br />

CATHY BACHMAN<br />

MARIANNE BACHMAN<br />

CELIA SANCHEZ<br />

ADAM MITZNER<br />

FRANK GREEN<br />

TOM HELLER<br />

JAMES LESTER<br />

ALIKI PARASCHIS</p>

2017-10-16T21:08:40.000Z

In addition to her standup comedy, Bachman is a writer and director. She’s produced several short films including “BOOBS” which premiered at the LA Shorts International Film Festival in 2017 and currently has 100,000+ views on YouTube.

She also wrote and directed “STARTUP” (2017), “RECEDING” (2018), and started the “SOFA KINGDOM SKETCH VARIETY SHOW”, a weekly Facebook live-streamed web series and sketch show.

4. She’s in a Band Called “Boys Drool”

Bachman is the lead singer and guitarist in a band called “Boys Drool”. The band is comprised of Bachman and her comedian friends including Beecher, Julie Pinero, and Amber Crollo.

The band regularly performs on Bachman’s sketch show “Sofa Kingdom” and at various comedy shows, bars and clubs around NYC.

5. She Was a Production Office Coordinator Before Becoming a Full-Time Writer/Producer in September 2019

Bachman didn’t start out doing film production and comedy. According to her Instagram and LinkedIn page, she moved to New York in 2014 after graduating from N.C. State with a B.A. in Communication, Public Relations and International Studies, and International Studies.

After moving to New York, Bachman got a job as a production intern at Stewart Thorndike before moving on to become a Development Associate at Catch & Release Films. She started producing her own short films while at Catch & Release.

She moved onward and upward to be a Production Office Coordinator at Cobalt Stages and Fork Films before embarking on her own as a Writer/Producer/Comedian in September 2019.

READ NEXT: Reporter Calls Out Drunk Patriots Fan After He Tried To Kiss Her During an Interview