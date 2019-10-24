Kincade Fire: Maps, Evacuation Updates & Photos

The Kincade Fire has already grown to 10,000 acres in Sonoma County in California in just a few hours and one community has been evacuated. Here are the latest updates on the fire and how to stay updated as developments happen. Fire evacuation details can change quickly, so stay tuned to local sources too, including the ones listed in the section at the end.

The Kincade Fire started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyersville, according to CA.gov. It’s already 10,000 acres in size as of 7:45 a.m. on October 24. Red Flag conditions with high winds and dry ground are helping the fire grow so quickly. The fire currently has no containment.

Kincade Fire Maps in Sonoma County

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago and can give you an idea of the fire’s location.

One helpful interactive map provided here from Ca.gov. It includes details on the Kincade Fire and others. The fire is not yet listed on Inciweb, so that map is not included here.

Another interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning.

Kincade Fire Evacuation Updates & Road Closures

The map above is an evacuation and road closure map provided by Sonoma County. See the full map here.

The entire community of Geyersville is now under an evacuation order, after the fire crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane. The fire is heading west. Anyone in that community should be leaving.

Evacuation orders include:

Cloverdale Geysers Rd, Geysers Rd, Red Winery Rd, Alexander Mountain Rd, Pine Flat Rd, All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville

The community of Geyersville

An evacuation center is set up at Healdsburg Community Center after Windsor High School closed. The Sonoma County Fairgrounds are now open too.

EVAC CENTERS: Sonoma County Fairgrounds is OPEN. Healdsburg Community Center remains open. Windsor HS is closed. La Feria del Condado de Sonoma abrirá a las 8:00AM. El Centro Comunitario de Healdsburg permanece abierto. La Preparatoria de Windsor está cerrado. pic.twitter.com/VoNh50kh4G — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019

Road closures include: Cloverdale Geysers Rd, Geyser Rd, Red Winery Rd, Alexander Mountain Rd, Pine Flat Rd, All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville.

#TrafficAlert due to #KincadeFire SR-128 closed Geyserville to Jimtown as well as various roads in and around Geyserville. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/gO0knZE5QH — Gianna Suter-Franco (@gianna_franco) October 24, 2019

Kincade Fire Photos & Videos

California officials said the Kincade Fire is moving south due to strong winds in the area. So far two structures have been damaged, the Los Angeles Times noted. A community was evacuated after the fire crossed Highway 128.

Another photo of the fire.

Sheriffs race up Highway 128 evacuating residents as the #KincadeFire approaches. #Geyserville pic.twitter.com/TNeKIcgRfl — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) October 24, 2019

We’re evacuating a few more homes north of Pine Flat Road. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/XBf6n4mIHG — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 24, 2019

How To Stay Updated on the Kincade Fire

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. They have a Twitter account here.

The County of Sonoma is also providing updates on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are numerous fires in the California region today. You can follow updates on the fires for October 24 and evacuation details in Heavy’s story here.