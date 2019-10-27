Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 27

The most-wanted terrorist in the world, the leader of ISIS, was killed overnight during a U.S.-led raid in Syria. The president made the announcement this morning and his national address is included below.

Wildfires continue to rage in California, prompting large-scale evacuations and power outages impacting millions of people.

And on a much lighter note, a certain cat has the internet buzzing over her workout routine.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: The Leader of ISIS Was Killed During a U.S. Raid In Syria

President Trump announced during a nationally televised address this morning that the founder of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed overnight during a raid in northwestern Syria. The president said that U.S. forces had been monitoring the ISIS leader for a couple of weeks. He was found hiding in Idlib Province, which, as the New York Times explained, is “hundreds of miles from his strongholds along the Syria-Iraq border.”

Baghdadi died following a gunfight with U.S. forces that lasted about two hours. President Trump said that Baghdadi was chased down a tunnel, at the end of which he detonated a suicide vest. There were three children with him, who were also killed when the vest went off. President Trump described Baghdadi as a “sick and depraved man” who had “died like a coward.”

All of the U.S. service members involved in the raid were ok. The president said that tests were conducted to confirm Baghdadi’s identity.

Baghdadi previously spent time in U.S. custody. He was arrested in 2004 and held at Camp Bucca for nearly a year. After he was released, Baghdadi was believed to have collaborated with al-Qaeda in Iraq and started his own group which became ISIS. Baghdadi gave a sermon in 2014 as the declared leader of ISIS before disappearing for the next five years. Baghdadi was thought to have been injured or killed multiple times over those years, but he re-emerged in an April 2019 video in which he warned that ISIS would continue to carry out attacks.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: California Wildfires Are Forcing More People From Their Homes Amid Historic Wind Event

More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes in northern California as the Kincade Fire continues to ravage the area. The fire sparked Wednesday in Sonoma County and has scorched more than 26,000 acres. The fire has prompted the area’s largest evacuation in 25 years, Sheriff Mark Essick told Fox News.

Early Sunday morning, wind gusts reached 80 miles per hour in the region. This complicates firefighting efforts because it could force officials to keep helicopters and airplanes on the ground. More than 70 structures have been destroyed, including homes. Two wineries in the Alexander Valley region are also among the structures that have caught fire. See evacuation zones and interactive maps here.

The power outages planned by the utility company PG&E were expected to impact about 940,000 customers across 38 counties. That adds up to more than 2.5 million people. The goal is to prevent additional fires from sparking.

In Southern California, the Tick Fire has destroyed more than a dozen structures. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has warned that new fires could spark Sunday night due to the “Red Flag fire weather conditions combined with dry fuels.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Cinderblock the Cat Takes Over the Internet

An adorable, chunky cat named Cinderblock has the internet buzzing over her reaction to exercise. Vets at the Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Washington state helped the 8-year-old walk on an underwater treadmill. Cinderblock appeared to be whining as a staff member can be heard encouraging the feline, “you can do it!”

Cinderblock, at 25 pounds, is morbidly obese and also suffers from arthritis. Her previous owner was struggling to take care of both her ailing father and the cat. The owner brought Cinderblock to the hospital in the hopes that they would care for her.

The first attempt at getting Cinderblock to do some exercise did not go over very well. That video, shared by Northshore Veterinary Hospital to Facebook, quickly went viral and now has more than two million views. Cinderblock had just one paw moving on the treadmill as someone is heard saying, “Are you working out? Good girl!”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Another burst of snow and a serious dose of cold air is ahead for the central Rockies. Some in the Midwest will pick of their first snows of the season in the week ahead: https://t.co/muFZ4g6Xzn pic.twitter.com/qfsfov7zJy — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 26, 2019

The Rockies and Upper Midwest areas are expecting arctic cold temperatures and snow in the week ahead.

A high school athlete in Ohio was disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab, even though she’s been wearing it during other athletic competitions for years.

Two people were killed and at least a dozen others were injured when a gunman attacked a Homecoming party at Texas A&M University at Commerce on Saturday night.

General Motors employees are expected to resume working on Monday morning after ratifying a new labor contract to end the strike.

The Google Doodle celebrates American author Sylvia Plath.

CHECK THIS OUT

The Ohio State Marching Band: SpongeBob – The Great Buckeye Chase

<p>Drill design: Dr. Christopher Hoch<br />

Arranger: Lisa Galvin</p>

<p>SpongeBob SquarePants Theme……..Harrison and Smith, perc. Reynolds<br />

Goofy Goober Rock……………………………….. Drymon et al., perc. Reynolds<br />

The Best Day Ever……………………………………. Kenny/Paley, perc. Reynolds<br />

The F.U.N. Song………………………………………………….. Cohen, perc. Reynolds<br />

Ripped Pants…………………………………………….Strauss/Tibbit perc. Reynolds<br />

Campfire Song Song……………………………………Povenmire, perc. Reynolds<br />

Now That We’re Men……………………………………….Schaefer perc. Reynolds<br />

Livin’ in the Sunlight, Lovin’ in the Moonlight…….Sherman/Lewis perc. Reynolds<br />

Bikini Bottom Boogie…………………………………….Tyler/Perry perc. Reynolds</p>

<p>1. Pirate ship sails across the field (“SpongeBob SquarePants Theme”);<br />

2. SpongeBob says hello (“SpongeBob SquarePants Theme”); 3. Gary the snail<br />

traverses the field (“The Best Day Ever”); 4. Evil Plankton steals the buckeye<br />

(“Ripped Pants”); 5. Patrick Star with a mustache (“Now That We’re Men”);<br />

6. SpongeBob returns home to his pineapple under the sea (“SpongeBob<br />

SquarePants Theme Reprise”).</p>

<p>Ohio State vs. Wisconsin<br />

Saturday, October 26 • 12 p.m. • Ohio Stadium</p>

2019-10-26T18:35:54.000Z

The Ohio State University marching band wowed fans during the halftime show of Saturday’s game against Wisconsin with an homage to the popular cartoon who lives in a pineapple under the sea. The marching band played songs and created characters from Nickelodeon’s Spongebob Squarepants.

The songs played included the Spongebob Squarepants Theme and the Bikini Bottom Boogie. In the video embedded above, you can see that the OSU band began the performance by creating an image of a pirate ship sailing across the field. The show closed out with images of Spongebob and his pineapple house.

The folks who run the official Spongebob Squarepants Twitter account got a kick out of the performance. They shared a video of the halftime show, dubbing it the “BEST. EVER.”

