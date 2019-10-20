Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 20

A high school football coach jumped into action when he saw a student armed with a shotgun. Video of what happened next, showing a compassionate exchange, is going viral as the coach is hailed as a hero.

Tens of thousands of California wildfire victims could miss out on receiving financial damages from the utility company that has been blamed for sparking them.

And on a lighter note, actress Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Video of a Football Coach Disarming a Student Has Gone Viral

So insanely powerful. New video shows the moment Parkrose HS football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student who brought a gun to school in May with so much compassion. pic.twitter.com/n5wH44TfI1 — Taylor Graham (@TaylorKXLY) October 19, 2019

High school football coach Keanon Lowe, who previously played for the University of Oregon, was credited earlier this year for stopping a potential school shooting. It was reported back in May that Lowe tackled the student, 18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, who had brought a shotgun to Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon.

But newly-released surveillance video shows that what happened next was a compassionate exchange between teacher and student. In the video, embedded above, Lowe was seen holding the gun as he backed out of the classroom while holding the student at arm’s length. Lowe hugged the student as another faculty member took the gun. Lowe continued to hug Granados-Diaz, and you can see that the teen returned the embrace. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Lowe explained to CBS affiliate KOIN-TV that when he first encountered the teen back in May, his first instinct had been to grab for the shotgun. “I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously, the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming.” He stayed with the teen as police arrived. “I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty to gun charges. He has been sentenced to 3 years probation because prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that the teen had not intended to hurt anyone else. He had made suicidal statements beforehand and had not pointed the gun at anyone but himself. The terms of his probation included that he undergo mental health treatment.

OFF-BEAT: California Wildfire Victims Could Miss Out On Payments

Tens of thousands of people in California whose homes were damaged or destroyed from wildfires over the past few years are eligible to receive compensation. But as many as 70,000 may miss out on receiving any payments, according to the Associated Press.

Tomorrow was the deadline to file a claim against Pacific Gas & Electric. The utility company has been blamed for sparking some of the fires and filed for bankruptcy in January of 2019. The settlement included that the company would pay billions of dollars to wildfire victims.

But attorneys say that significant numbers of people were not aware of their right to file a claim. Many didn’t receive notices in the mail because they were displaced from their homes. Others saw ads about filing for claims and assumed it was a scam or weren’t aware that they could file a claim without having a personal lawyer.

Elizabeth Davis, 91, lost her mobile home during the Paradise fire. She told the AP, “I thought I wasn’t a victim because I got out alive. I never received any information that PG&E has billions of dollars available. I thought I was not qualified to make a claim.”

Attorneys are asking a bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline to file for damages. Cecily Dumas, who is part of the legal group representing wildfire victims, explained that victims could also ask for damages related to lost wages and distress.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Jennifer Lawrence Ties the Knot

Jennifer Lawrence is a married woman! The 29-year-old actress tied the knot on Saturday with art dealer Cooke Maroney, 34. The ceremony took place at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

According to People, Lawrence wore a gown from Dior. The 150 guests included Hollywood stars such as Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz and Sienna Miller.

Lawrence and Maroney have been together since at least the summer of 2018 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. They got engaged back in February. Read more about Maroney here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Here's what the remnant of #Nestor has in store for the East today. https://t.co/37521uL8YT pic.twitter.com/YpAWn5GpcA — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 20, 2019

The remnants of Nestor will bring heavy rain to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast today.

Red flag warnings are in effect for parts of California. See interactive maps here.

Three people were injured in a shooting near the Temple University Hospital, prompting alerts on the Philadelphia college campus.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the first federal trial over the opioid epidemic.

Old Roku devices won’t be compatible with Netflix beginning on December 1.

CHECK THIS OUT

An adorable border collie named Jimmy wandered away from his owners in Australia and ended up trapped along the side of a cliff. Local media reported that witnesses could see the dog sitting on a narrow ledge about halfway down the cliffside. This happened at Bells Beach, a town known for its surfing located southwest of Melbourne.

'Jimmy' the border collie back in the arms of his owner, Butch. Incredible work by SES and CFA crews. Great result. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/b4bpgUqiv0 — Julian Price (@julianprice_) October 20, 2019

Rescue teams used a harness to lift Jimmy back up to safety. Commander Mark Sinkinson told media that the rescue was actually a good opportunity for the “Geelong High Angle Rescue Team” to practice their skills. He said the team has had to rescue people from the cliff before.

In the video shared online, Jimmy appeared to be healthy and happy once free from the cliff and back with his owner.

