Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 7

Airports are known for implementing tight screening procedures. How did a woman get on a plane in Orlando without a photo ID or a boarding pass? Read on for details.

Could married men be ordained as Catholic priests? The issue is being discussed at the Vatican to address a shortage of priests in the Amazon.

And the trailer for Season 4 of Rick and Morty leaves fans confused about what to expect.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Delta Is Trying to Determine How a Woman Boarded a Plane Without a Ticket

As for her boarding pass: pic.twitter.com/Eirmlv48Qq — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) October 6, 2019

Delta Air Lines is working to figure out how a woman managed to board a plane at Orlando International Airport without a ticket. She also did not appear to have a government-issued photo ID.

Another passenger explained that the woman was in her assigned seat and refused to leave. The other passenger asked a flight attendant to intervene. The attendant realized the woman was not listed on the flight manifest and questioned whether the woman had inadvertently gotten on the wrong plane. But she continued to refuse to cooperate or leave the seat.

Delta employees then asked to see her boarding pass. The woman claimed that she had thrown it away. When asked for a photo ID, the woman showed them a photo of herself on her phone. According to WFTV-TV, the flight attendant told the woman, “Ma’am, that’s not a government-issued ID. That’s a photo.” The woman tried to insist that the photo on her phone was “just as good.” The pilot eventually called the police, who escorted the woman off the plane while she cursed about the situation.

The plane was then searched, along with all of the passengers’ bags, as investigators tried to determine how the woman had managed to board without any kind of ticket. The TSA confirmed in a statement to Fox 35 that the woman had gone through security and that the issue was under investigation. The agency did not comment on whether the woman had shown some form of ID or boarding pass during screening.

Delta also released a statement, apologizing to the other passengers who were delayed for three hours due to the security breach. Delta said it was reviewing the incident and working with the TSA.

OFF-BEAT: Catholic Church Weighs Whether to Allow Married Men in the Amazon to Become Priests

Pope Francis and other Catholic Church leaders are meeting over the next three weeks to talk about potential changes in the church. One of the major topics at hand is whether to partially lift the celibacy requirement for priests.

The topic is being discussed because there are remote areas of the Amazon where many communities do not have access to ordained priests. As many as 85 percent of the villages in the region see a priest only once a year, according to the BBC. Ordained priests are the only people who can bless the Eucharist, which is the most integral part of a Mass.

Pope Francis is open to the idea of allowing well-respected, married men living in the Amazon to become priests in order for these communities to celebrate the Mass. Critics have argued that a change like this could be a slippery slope and eventually become more widespread.

Retired Cardinal Claudio Hummes of Brazil, who is leading the Amazon Synod, stated in an opening address to the group that the church cannot be afraid to evolve. “The Church needs to throw open her doors, knock down the walls surrounding her and build bridges, going out into the world and setting out on the path of history… We must not fear newness, we must not fear Christ, the new. This Synod is in search of new pathways.”

Other issues being discussed include expanded roles for women in the region, as well as allowing people in indigenous communities to wear traditional headdresses and other ornamentation during Mass.

The Amazon Synod will discuss the issues over the next three weeks. A final vote will be taken at the end of the talks and submitted to the pope. But the vote is not binding. Only Pope Francis has the authority to make the final decision to allow married men to become priests or not.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Release Date Announced

Fans of the popular cartoon Rick and Morty have expressed excitement over the premiere of Season 4 of the show on Adult Swim. But the trailer for Season 4 also left fans puzzled about what to expect in the upcoming season.

Rick and Morty is supposed to be 10 episodes long. But the official trailer, which dropped on Sunday, mentions only five episodes. The premiere date has been set for Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

It’s likely that Adult Swim will release the second half of the season after a hiatus around the holidays. Heavy reporter Stephanie Dube Dwilson has reached out to Adult Swim and the Cartoon Network for comment.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Joker set a new record at the box office for the month of October, earning more than $93 million in the United States during its opening weekend.

Anne Sacoolas is the U.S. diplomat’s wife who fled from the United Kingdom to America after a crash that killed 19-year-old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

The United States is pulling troops out of northern Syria as neighboring Turkey plans to invade and battle Kurdish forces in the region. The Kurds have been a U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS.

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information about who killed Joshua Brown.

Overstock is offering large discounts to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

CHECK THIS OUT

British diver and Olympic gold medalist Jack Laugher is entertaining the world with a clip that pays homage to the Avengers. The video features Laugher and other Olympians coming out of the water with moves similar to that of the film’s superheroes. The video has quickly gone viral, with more than 635,000 views as of this writing.

Laugher identified his “co-stars” in a follow-up tweet, in order of appearance. Laugher is portraying Dr. Strange. Olympic bronze medalist Daniel Goodfellow is Captain America. European Games medalist James Heatly is Spider-Man. Matty Lee, also a European Games medalist, is Ironman. World Cup silver medalist Yona Knight-Wisdom played the part of Black Panther. Scottish diver Lucas Thomson is Hawkeye. And Commonwealth Games medalist Noah Williams portrays Thor.

