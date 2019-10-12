Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 12

Welcome to the weekend! An athletic superstar has accomplished a feat once thought impossible — running a marathon in less than two hours!

Facebook’s mission to create an international digital currency is facing yet another setback.

And wildfires continue to burn in southern California, forcing more than 100,000 people out of their homes.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Eliud Kipchoge Makes History With Astounding Marathon Time

Today we went to the Moon and came back to earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world. Thank you to all who gave me the opportunity. Asante. pic.twitter.com/0HTVBjB6YY — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 12, 2019

Eliud Kipchoge is accustomed to winning. He has come in first place in multiple marathon races and has three Olympic medals. But today in Austria, the Kenyan runner was competing against himself to obtain the lofty goal of becoming the first person to ever complete a marathon in under two hours.

And Kipchoge not only accomplished this goal, but he did it with 20 seconds to spare! Kipchoge’s final time was 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds. He celebrated with a message to fans on Twitter, “Today we went to the Moon and came back to earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world. Thank you to all who gave me the opportunity.”

Unfortunately, the time won’t be entered into the official record books because it wasn’t a typical “open” race. Kipchoge was helped along the way by a team of pacesetters. A car equipped with a laser beam was also used to track where Kipchoge needed to be on the road in order to achieve the 2-hour goal.

Kipchoge was the world record holder even before this race in Vienna. His previous record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds, which he ran in Berlin last year, still stands. Even though today’s race doesn’t “officially” count as the new world record, Kipchoge didn’t seem to mind. He told the New York Times a few days before the race, “Berlin was about running a world record. Vienna is about running and breaking history, like the first man on the moon.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Facebook’s Proposed Currency Loses More Backers

More disappointing news for Facebook as the social media giant struggles to build support for its digital currency, Libra. When the project was first announced, Facebook had a confederation of more than two dozen corporations that had vowed to back Libra.

But that support is dwindling as the currency faces intense scrutiny from lawmakers. On Friday, Libra lost the support of Visa, MasterCard, eBay, and payment startup Stripe. The news came one week after Paypal pulled out of the project.

Facebook’s idea for Libra was to create a digital currency that could make it easier to shop online and exchange money, especially overseas. The system would be backed by real currencies and assets

But U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern about how the system would be regulated. There are also questions about whether users’ accounts and personal information would be secure, considering Facebook’s less-than-stellar record for protecting users’ privacy. Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on October 23.

WHAT’S WE’RE WATCHING: Wildfires Continue to Burn in Southern California

The real highway to hell driving through the #SaddleridgeFire near Sylmar, Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/p8GEMPIIGc — FeedSaber (@feedsaber) October 11, 2019

More than 100,000 people in southern California were forced out of their homes on Friday as powerful wind gusts fueled dangerous wildfires. The Saddleridge Fire, which sparked on Thursday in Sylmar, has burned more than 7,500 acres.

As of Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said it was about 13 percent contained. Officials said at least 31 buildings have been damaged. A red flag warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. PT today for mountainous areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, along with the Ventura, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, according to CBS Los Angeles.

PSPS Update: 98 Percent of Customers Have Been Restored Systemwide. https://t.co/W94MXxjRJn — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 12, 2019

Further north, nearly all of the communities that had their power shut off by PG&E have since gotten it back. The utility had turned off the electricity for more than 800,000 customers in an effort to avoid sparking wildfires amid strong winds and dry conditions.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Fox News anchor Shep Smith: "This is my last newscast here" pic.twitter.com/7eYDWY9RSP — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 11, 2019

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith abruptly announced on Friday that he was leaving after 23 years at the network.

The White House is looking for a new Secretary of Homeland Security after announcing that acting secretary Kevin McAleenan was resigning.

Police urge parents to be on the lookout for THC-laced candy during Halloween.

Maddison Brown, an Australian actress starring on the CW show Dynasty, was the woman spotted on a date with Liam Hemsworth.

Wendy’s new breakfast menu will include nine sandwiches.

CHECK THIS OUT

this is what you called 'beautiful disaster'

pray for japan! :<#PrayForJapan pic.twitter.com/LcenshkbWq — Msd Rohithᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@msdrohith7) October 12, 2019

The skies over Japan turned purple as the country braced for Typhoon Hagibis. The storm made landfall southwest of Tokyo today. As of Saturday morning in the U.S., more than a million people had evacuated their homes. An earthquake also struck shortly before the typhoon hit.

Forecasters say Hagibis is the most powerful typhoon to threaten Japan in more than 60 years. A typhoon in 1958 led to the deaths of more than 1,200 people. The hashtag #PrayForJapan has been trending on social media.

looks beautiful, but has dangerous side

hope everything will be fine #PrayForJapan pic.twitter.com/kr1Ost5ePL — sipa (@luvyaoops) October 12, 2019

Witnesses flooded the internet with images of the purple sky. The scene was beautiful, but the purple sky served as an indicator that Typhoon Hagibis was approaching. Meteorologists say the sky turns those colors due to a process called “scattering,” in which molecules in the atmosphere impact the direction of light rays.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.