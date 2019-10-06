Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 6

An Oktoberfest celebration in Southern California was interrupted when fireballs shot into the night sky. See what happened below.

A group of toddlers escaped from a backyard without any adults noticing and no, this isn’t an episode of Rugrats. Find out what steps the preschool is taking to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

And will your Bed Bath & Beyond coupons still work now that the company is closing dozens of stores?

TOP STORY: Explosions Rock Oktoberfest Celebration in California

Bright explosions lit up the night sky over Huntington Beach, California Saturday night. The blasts happened at an Oktoberfest celebration that was held at the Old World Village, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of people immediately evacuated.

Witnesses shared videos of massive fireballs from the scene. Huntington Beach Fire Chief Jeffrey Lopez explained to KTLA-TV that firefighters had been called to the scene to investigate a possible transformer fire in an underground electrical vault. When fire crews went to open the vault, at least three explosions occurred in succession. A witness who had been working at the event told KTLA that they smelled gas before the explosions.

At least four people were injured, including at least two firefighters. The injuries were said to be minor. As of Sunday morning, officials from the Southern California Edison utility company were unsure what caused the explosions and were investigating. You can see more videos here.

OFF-BEAT: Toddlers Wandered Away From Daycare Without Anyone Noticing

Teachers suspended after unsupervised toddlers leave Gilbert preschool, nearly hit by cars https://t.co/dEjDNBkgjl — azcentral (@azcentral) October 5, 2019

Teachers at a preschool in Gilbert, Arizona are under investigation after a group of toddlers managed to wander away from the facility on Friday. Seven children, some as young as 18 months old, left the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool through a gate after the latch had apparently broken, according to the Arizona Republic.

Witnesses said the kids wandered into the street. Drivers had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the toddlers. The drivers who stopped got out of their vehicles and escorted the toddlers back to the preschool. One of the drivers, Samantha Crouch, told the newspaper that no one at the preschool had even realized the kids were missing “until I pounded on the lobby door screaming.”

The teachers who had been working that day were suspended. School officials said the gate was immediately fixed and that the parents of all of the children were contacted. In addition, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool plans to install an alarm system that will initiate anytime a gate is opened, to prevent a situation like this from ever happening again. Police in Gilbert were investigating the incident but no criminal charges have been filed.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Dozens of Stores By Early 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is planning to close at least 60 stores nationwide by early 2020. The home goods retailer says the stores will shutter after the holiday season, likely in March which is the end of the fiscal year. The company has not yet announced which specific stores will be closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond is known in part for its coupons that frequently show up in customers’ mailboxes. The popular 20% off coupons can still be used at all of the stores right now. But as pointed out by USA Today, shoppers may not be able to use the coupons “once liquidation sales begin at the closing stores.”

The retailer also recently made changes to its return policy. According to the company website, customers now have 180 days to return most products rather than a year. Items purchased from a gift registry are an exception to that rule. Earlier this year, stores also began requiring customers to show the receipt in order to return an item.

But rest assured that the store closures do not mean that Bed Bath & Beyond is going out of business. Approximately 1,000 stores will remain open. The company also operates World Market, Cost Plus, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon stores.

Construction workers recently made an unexpected discovery while working on a sewage drain in Egypt. They accidentally unearthed an ancient temple that was built at least 2,200 years ago.

Archaeologists say the temple belonged to Pharaoh Ptolemy IV. According to a translated Facebook post from Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities, teams found the pharaoh’s name on the walls and carvings depicting the god of the Nile.

Ptolemy IV ruled Egypt from about 221 BC to 204 BC. As CNN explains, historians say he was more interested in art than running the kingdom and is said to have overseen construction of a ship large enough for 4,000 oarsmen. The galley ship was believed to be the largest human-powered ship ever made.

