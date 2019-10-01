Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 1

Americans love hamburgers, bacon, and steak. Are they really as unhealthy as previously believed? A new study suggests that red meat does not pose a significant health risk, and nutrition experts are up in arms over it. Read on for details.

A new mission to Mars sets out to discover whether there really is life on the red planet.

And Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their vows in a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

TOP STORY: Red Meat May Not Be That Bad, According to a Controversial New Study

Nutrition experts are slamming a new study that suggests that Americans can go ahead and eat red meat and processed meats without being too concerned about limitations. The controversial study getting all of the attention right now was published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The authors claim that people don’t need to reduce their average red meat intake in order to be healthy.

A group of scientists from around the world collaborated for the new study. They analyzed data from five different health studies that included 54,000 participants. The researchers concluded that the link between red meats and increased risk for illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes was very low.

Bradley Johnston, the lead author of the study and an epidemiologist at Dalhousie University in Canada, told Live Science that there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove that cutting back on processed meats actually helps people become healthier. He said that if there is a link, it’s very small. “Based on what we found — low-quality evidence and evidence that’s uncertain — we made a weak recommendation for people to continue their meat consumption… We believe that authoritative organizations shouldn’t be telling the public broadly what to do.”

But other health organizations are outraged over the study. Dr. Frank Hu of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published an online letter in response to it, calling the study “confusing” and “unethical.” He also cautioned that telling people that it’s fine to eat processed meats poses a significant risk to public health. He wrote that the “publication of these studies and the meat guidelines in a major medical journal is unfortunate because following the new guidelines may potentially harm individuals’ health, public health, and planetary health. It may also harm the credibility of nutrition science and erode public trust in scientific research.”

Elizabeth Klodas from the American College of Cardiology criticized how the study was conducted. She told the Washington Post that the researchers analyzed data from too short of a time period. To emphasize her point, Klodas compared it to studying the effects of “heavy smoking to moderate smoking over a relatively short period of time and concluding that ‘frankly, people have a hard time quitting smoking, so let’s just let them smoke.'”

The American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society are among the health organizations that recommend that people limit their intake of red meats, as well as saturated fats, trans fats, and sodium.

OFF-BEAT: NASA Plans to Drill Deep Into Mars to Search For Signs of Life

NASA is planning a new mission that could finally reveal whether there is life on Mars or if the red planet was habitable in the past. The next Mars Rover will launch during the summer of 2020 with an expected landing date of February 18, 2021.

NASA explains on its website that the new rover will drill deep below the surface of Mars to search for evidence of life. “The mission takes the next step by not only seeking signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past, but also searching for signs of past microbial life itself.” The rover will collect rocks and soils that will eventually be returned to Earth for further examination.

NASA scientists say another important aspect of the rover’s mission will be to gather data that could be beneficial for future human missions to Mars. Researchers will use the data collected to determine how best to produce oxygen on the red planet and “characterizing weather, dust, and other potential environmental conditions that could affect future astronauts living and working on Mars.”

NASA chief scientist Jim Green has questioned whether mankind is ready for the possibility of life on Mars. He told the Telegraph in a recent interview that if it turns out Mars once sustained life, “It will be revolutionary. It will start a whole new line of thinking. I don’t think we’re prepared for the results. We’re not.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Tied the Knot in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot for a second time. The couple celebrated their nuptials with family and friends in South Carolina on Monday night. Bieber shared a photo to Instagram showing him kissing his bride with the caption, “My bride is 🔥.”

Bieber and Baldwin have been legally married for about a year. They had a courthouse ceremony in New York City in 2018. But they had always planned on having a bigger celebration that included their loved ones.

E! News, citing in “inside source” close to the couple, reported that the South Carolina ceremony held deeper meaning for Bieber and Baldwin. “They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it’s exciting to restate their vows.” E! News added that Baldwin chose sister Alaia Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin to serve as her bridesmaids.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Troy Lee Wilson, 36, is accused of being the "serial shooter" suspect who shot at four broken down vehicles on road sides in Odessa, Texas, over multiple days last week, killing one man, Juan Rosalez, and injuring another: https://t.co/a4BnDIQnLC — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) October 1, 2019

Troy Lee Wilson has been arrested and charged for a series of roadside shootings in Odessa, Texas, just one month after a deadly shooting rampage.

“Clueless” actress and former congressional candidate Stacey Dash was accused of assaulting her husband, Jeffrey Marty, and arrested.

Opera superstar Jessye Norman passed away Monday at the age of 74.

A former Yahoo software engineer admitted to using his work access to hack into more than 6,000 Yahoo accounts.

A cougar has been recaptured after it escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Kansas.

CHECK THIS OUT

A beverage cart spinning out-of-control nearly damaged a plane at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Monday. In the video, you can see the cart doing violent circles as bewildered workers look on. The cart seemed to pick up speed and momentum as it inched closer to the aircraft.

Luckily, a worker identified as Jorge Manalang managed to maneuver his loading cart directly into the beverage cart’s path and knock it off course. The impact caused the cart to fall onto its side away from the plane. No one was hurt. The video published to Facebook garnered more than 2.6 million views in less than 12 hours.

American Airlines said of the incident, “We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident.”

