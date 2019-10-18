Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 18

History is being made at the International Space Station today! For the first time in human history, a spacewalk is being performed by two women.

Police in Mexico arrested the son of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. But they let him go amid a fiery battle with cartel members. Details below.

And a woman gets booted from a Royal Caribbean cruise line because of where she chose to snap some selfies.

TOP STORY: NASA Makes History With First All-Female Spacewalk

Astronauts Christina Hammock Koch and Jessica Meir are making history today at the International Space Station! Their mission today marks NASA’s first-ever all-female spacewalk. It is Koch’s fourth spacewalk and Meir’s first.

The two women are replacing faulty batteries on the exterior of the space station that help to provide power to the station systems. They’ll also install hardware for the European Space Agency. The walk launched at 7:38 a.m. ET and was expected to take up to 6 hours to complete. The physical challenge of conducting a spacewalk is comparable to that of running a marathon, according to NASA.

NASA was live-streaming the spacewalk and the video is embedded above. Koch is the one with red stripes on her suit and views from her helmet camera will have the number 18. Meir’s helmet camera view is number 11.

Before taking off on the spacewalk, Koch talked about the historical significance of the day. “In the past women haven’t always been at the table. It’s wonderful to be contributing to the space program at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role… There are a lot of people who derive motivation from inspiring stories of people who look like them, and I think it’s an important story to tell.”

Koch is also on pace to set another record for NASA. She boarded the Space Station back in March and is expected to stay in orbit until February of 2020, which will give her the longest consecutive time spent in space by a woman at 328 days. She’ll fall just behind Scott Kelly’s record of 340 days. Koch’s 11 months in space will help NASA plan for future missions to the moon and to Mars.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: El Chapo’s Son Was Freed During a Fiery Battle In Mexico

A deadly battle erupted in the streets of Culiacán in northern Mexico on Thursday after the son of infamous cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Ovidio Guzmán López, was arrested. Officials say that Ovidio has taken over partial control of the cartel since his father’s imprisonment in the United States and is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

Police found Ovidio during a routine check of the area and detained him. According to the BBC, state government officials say that cartel members descended on the area and engaged in a battle to set him free. At least two people were killed and more than 20 others injured during the violence. It was reported that families with children were scrambling to escape the area after the fighting began.

Amid the chaos, security forces retreated and let Ovidio Guzmán go. Security Minister Alfonso Durazo confirmed to Reuters that the decision was made to release Guzman and retreat in order to try to spare lives. The Associated Press later reported that according to the Guzman family, “Ovidio is alive and free.”

According to Fox News, Ovidio Guzmán López is the son of El Chapo and his former wife, Griselda López Pérez. El Chapo has at least 12 known children.

OFF-BEAT: Cruise Passenger Gets Banned For Life Over a Dangerous Selfie

Two passengers have been banned from ever embarking on a Royal Caribbean cruise in the future. The cruise line was alerted by a fellow passenger, Peter Blosic, who spotted the unnamed woman. She had climbed over a balcony railing to take selfies.

Blosic shared a photo of the woman with the caption, “What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!” He then told guest services, who later made the woman and her partner get off the ship in Jamaica.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Fox News, “Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion. Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica, as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

Royal Caribbean’s guest policy clearly prohibits passengers from engaging in the type of behavior displayed by the selfie-taker. “Sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers, or tampering with ship’s equipment, facilities or systems designed for guest safety is not permitted. Guests may not enter or access any area that is restricted and for the use of crew members. Any other unsafe behavior, including failure to follow security instructions, is not permitted.”

Lady Gaga had fans concerned after she took a spill off the stage last night in Las Vegas! The singer had invited a fan up on stage with her. As they were dancing, the fan was holding onto her and appeared to lose his balance.

They fell hard on the ground, with Lady Gaga appearing to take the brunt of the fall. A witness who was standing near the front of the stage was recording and the video was widely shared online.

Lady Gaga made light of the accident later on in the show, explaining that it wasn’t the first time she had gone off the stage. She joked that she and the fan had “fallen into each other’s arms” like Rose and Jack from Titanic.

