Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 3

Severe lung illnesses linked to vaping may be caused by exposure to toxic chemical fumes, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

A doctor in Oregon discovers that he has at least 17 children as the result of sperm donation. Read on for why he is now suing the fertility clinic.

And a little boy in Pennsylvania is making a lot of other children smile thanks to his generous donation.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Lung Injuries Linked to Vaping Look Like Chemical Burns: Doctors

Health officials are learning more about severe lung illnesses that have been linked to vaping. Lung pathology experts at the Mayo Clinic analyzed tissue samples from 17 patients, two of whom had died. They concluded that the “lung injuries from vaping most likely are caused by direct toxicity or tissue damage from noxious chemical fumes.”

Surgical pathologist Branden Larsen further explained that the lung injuries are nothing like what is seen in a traditional tobacco or marijuana smoker. He said the injuries looked like chemical burns. He further explained to the New York Times, “To be honest, they look like the kind of change you would expect to see in an unfortunate worker in an industrial accident where a big barrel of toxic chemicals spills, and that person is exposed to toxic fumes and there is a chemical burn in the airways.” He also said the damage looked similar to exposure to mustard gas, the chemical weapon used during World War I.

It had previously been suggested that oils may be causing a buildup of unhealthy substances in the lungs, but the Mayo Clinic researchers did not find evidence to support that theory.

The Centers for Disease Control has been struggling to pinpoint exactly why more than 800 people nationwide have gotten sick. At least 16 people have died. The Centers for Disease Control says that all of the patients used vaping products and/or e-cigarettes, but scientists say “no single product or substance has been linked to all lung injury cases.”

OFF-BEAT: Doctor Who Donated Sperm 30 Years Ago Sues the Clinic After Learning He Has At Least 17 Children

Doctor Bryce Cleary says that he was recruited to become a sperm donor in 1989 when he was a medical student at Oregon Health & Science University. He says he was promised that his sperm would only go to recipients on the other side of the country and result in no more than five children. Additional sperm was to be used only for research.

But three decades later, Cleary has learned that the hospital did not hold up to its promises. In 2018, he was contacted by two of his biological children who had located him through Ancestry.com. Cleary then sent his own DNA to the organization, which led to the discovery that he had at least 17 children conceived because of his sperm donation.

According to the lawsuit Cleary has filed against the university, most of the children had grown up in Oregon. He said some of them attended the same schools and churches but never knew they were related to each other. Cleary is demanding more than $5 million in damages from the university for fraud and emotional distress.

It’s possible that Cleary could have far more children. The fertility did not keep records of where sperm was sent outside of Oregon, according to the lawsuit.

Cleary is married with four children of his own. He earned his medical degree in 1993 and currently practices family medicine at the Corvallis Clinic.

CHECK THIS OUT: Young Cancer Survivor Donates Thousands of Toys to Hospital

A little boy in Pennsylvania is making headlines for his generous birthday wish. Weston Newswanger, who recently turned 5 on September 26, is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed in November of 2016 and has been in remission for nearly two years.

His mother, Amy, said Weston came up with the idea on his own. Rather than accept presents for his fifth birthday, Weston said he wanted to donate toys to Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania, instead. His mom explained to the local CBS affiliate that having toys to play with had been uplifting for Weston while he was going through chemotherapy and he wanted to help provide similar comfort for other kids.

Amy posted on social media about Weston’s request and the response was beyond the family’s expectations. She shared on Facebook that the family collected 1,263 containers of Play-Doh, 1,249 dinosaurs, and 71 superheroes. They delivered the toys to the hospital on Tuesday.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Brandt Jean, the teenage brother of slain St. Lucian businessman Botham Jean, hugged former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in a Texas courtroom after a jury sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

Former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, is testifying behind closed doors as part of the former impeachment inquiry.

Myah Autry was identified as the woman who climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo and taunted the animal.

The Trump administration is adding new 25% tariffs to European items such as French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whiskey.

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwell passed away Wednesday at the age of 88.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU EARLIER THIS WEEK

Emily Zamourka, 52, was identified as the homeless woman who was recorded singing opera on a subway platform in Los Angeles. A police officer shared the video on social media and it quickly went viral.

Zamourka told KABC-TV that she immigrated to the United States from Russia when she was 24 years old. She taught piano and violin. But her bad luck began after she suffered from health issues and struggled to afford medical care. She said her violin was stolen three years ago and she became homeless soon after.

But Zamourka’s luck is turning around. Music producer Joel Diamond told TMZ that he is offering Zamourka a recording contract.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.