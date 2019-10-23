Lebron James & Wife Savannah Dance It up in the Offseason [Watch]

During the off-season, LeBron James helped celebrated his wife Savannah James‘ 33rd birthday during what appeared to be an epic celebration in August. Following a big, fancy sit down dinner with their closest friends, the high school sweethearts, who got married in 2013, and share three kids together, showed that they still love to party with one another, and were captured on camera getting down to DaBaby’s “Suge.”

Posted on Instagram by Savannah’s friend and wardrobe stylist, Melanie Boppel, she captioned the longtime couple dancing, “King and Queen.” With a circle forming around the Los Angeles Lakers’ power forward and Savannah, you can see everyone in attendance is absolutely loving watching the 34-year-old NBA star and his wife sing along to DaBaby’s lyrics, and get down on the makeshift dance floor.

In the three-part video, in which James has since changed into a grey hoodie and track pants, the 6’8 basketball player is clearly living his best life as he dances and mouths the words, “Pack in the mail, it’s gone (Uh) She like how I smell, cologne (Yeah) I just signed a deal, I’m on/Yeah, yeah/I go where I want/Good, good/Play if you want, let’s do it (Ha) I’m a young CEO, Suge (Yeah).”

James also posted his own birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram. He wrote, “HAPPY BEAUTIFUL-DAY MY QUEEN !!! Simply THANK YOU! Words can’t express my appreciation for you and it’s not for everyone else anyways cause they wouldn’t understand unless they been around this journey of ours. LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE. ENJOY YOUR DAY to the FULLEST! @mrs_savannahrj”

And because one post isn’t enough for James to show Savannah how much he loves and appreciates her, he posted another photo of her again the next day with the caption, “DAMN You BAAM!! Bad.As.A.Muthaf*^+a. Some got no luck and some got all the luck in the world. I definitely got lucky with you that for sure! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

LeBron & Savannah Traveled to Italy in September

Most recently, Boppel posted a photo of James and Savannah walking along the streets in Italy during the tail end of his offseason. Boppel shared the photo to show off her personal styling choices, as she picked out Savannah’s pink L’Academie jumpsuit.

While James and Savannah spend a lot of the offseason with their two sons, LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Bryce Maximus James, and daughter, Zhuri James, it appears the couple, who’ve been together for nearly 20 years, make sure to spend quality time with just one another.

Both originally from Akron, Ohio, where Savannah was a cheerleader at St. Vincent-St. James High School and LeBron was a basketball star, their roles haven’t changed too drastically over the past two decades. However, the James family did relocate to Los Angeles in 2018, when LeBron opted to sign with the Lakers, signing a four-year contract for $154 million, meaning Savannah and her kids will be staying on the West Coast for quite some time.

