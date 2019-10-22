Luke Dell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Dell is the 35-year-old Ohio man accused of donning a bizarre mask in North Huntington, Pennsylvania before passing a note warning of a bomb and active shooter threat at local schools.

North Huntington, Pennsylvania police identified the suspect as Luke Joseph Dell, of Beavercreek Ohio. The threats did not materialize, but it all caused quite a scare for the local community.

Police said in a news conference that they believe Dell’s intent was to “create havoc with the threat to the schools, pull all the resources to one area, and then his intent was to possibly rob bank. He never followed through with that intent.”

1. Dell Is Accused of Wearing a Mask to Make Him Look Twice His Age

#BREAKING: North Huntington Police tell me the suspect Luke Dell, 35, was wearing a mask that made him appear to be twice his age. Police said he allegedly made the threat against the 2 schools to distract police while he tried to rob a bank. He never made it to the bank. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZraeA5LDqa — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 22, 2019

On October 22, 2019 at 9:13 a.m., according to a news release from North Huntington, Pennsylvania police, the suspect walked into a Bob Evans Restaurant located at 8989 Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township.

“The male laid a note on the counter near a worker at Bob Evans. The note said there was an active shooter threat and multiple bombs at Norwin High School and at Jeannette High School,” the release says.

“Norwin School District and Jeannette School District were notified about the threat. North Huntingdon Police was in constant communication with Jeannette Police during the entirety of the incident. North Huntingdon officers responded to Bob Evans Restaurant and to the Norwin Senior High School.”

According to police, Dell “was wearing a mask when he passed the note at Bob Evans and still had the mask on when he was taken in custody.” The mask was the face of an older man.

People praised the police on Facebook. “This is an example of ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING law enforcement!!! So proud of the NHT Police Department! Caught the criminal before a bank robbery took place AND protected our students at the same time. Great job to all involved in diffusing this threat!” wrote one man.

2. On Facebook, Luke Dell Posted About Family & Called Himself a ‘Wrecked Sinner’

Luke Dell, suspect in North Huntington/Jeannette threats, says he’s “very sorry” as he walks out of police dept @WPXI pic.twitter.com/kJJlN1stQf — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 22, 2019

Luke Dell’s most recent visible Facebook page was a share of a joke meme that read, “Dad you’re not listening. I want to be a doctor.” The “dad” responds, “You will dance naked in front of car dealerships and that’s the end of this discussion!”

Many of his posts are religious in nature. For example, he wrote, “I will never understand why Jesus went through what he did for a wrecked, broken, sinner like me. But for the love He has for me that I will never be able to fathom, He saves my life every day.”

In 2017, he wrote, “Even on days that feel the most broken I am reminded of this….that He created us, saved us, and loves us no matter the circumstances we have found ourselves in. His identity does not change. He loves me/us even knowing we will betray and fail Him repeatedly in this life. His peace abounds and is for you if you choose. All you have to do is accept Him….accept that you have been rescued….accept this perfect love….accept the greatest gift. In this month of “thanks” I am most thankful for this gift I don’t deserve.”

He wrote on Facebook that he was in a relationship and posted numerous pictures with his girlfriend. A typical post talked about going to a family movie with kids. “Good family times watching Lion King in IMAX. Next time we go see a movie though I guess we will have to plan it around (names deleted by Heavy) nap time,” he wrote.

He posted a photo of a young boy and wrote that the boy “had a giggle that was contagious, and gave super big hugs. Another year passed since seeing him means one year closer to seeing him again. Thankful for that promise.” An obituary for that child identifies him as Dell’s nephew. One photo showed him hiking with his girlfriend. “Had a rock-throwing competition, navigated some Cucumber Falls, and fought off a giant serpent-devil….good times hiking with my beautiful lady!” he wrote.

He quoted the conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, writing, “Righteousness doesn’t have to be popular….it just has to be righteous”

Officers at Bob Evans “were able to obtain a photo of the male who passed the note. That male was seen leaving in a black Dodge Charger,” police said in the release.

“The license plate on the black Dodge Charger was registered to a KIA from Robbins Station Road in North Huntingdon Township. North Huntingdon Officers went to the residence on Robbins Station Road and discovered the KIA had the license plate removed from it.”

A North Huntingdon officer who was going to the Robbins Station Road address “then noticed the black Dodge Charger with the stolen KIA license plate on it,” said the release.

“Someone has been watching to much die hard or bank robbery movies,” read a comment on the police Facebook page.

Dell has a scant online presence. He doesn’t come up on datamining sites, and he has no obvious social media presence. Voter records in Ohio do show he’s registered to vote in Greene County but has no known party affiliation.

3. Police Say Dell Confessed to Passing the Note

“The officer performed a traffic stop on the black Dodge Charger,” police wrote. They then identified Dell. Dell is accused of admitting that “he passed the note at Bob Evans restaurant in order to get police officers to respond to the threat at the school,” the police say.

In a letter to parents, the school district of the City of Jeannette explained that the police had received a “potential threat” that was relayed to school administration. Both the junior and senior high school, as well as McKee Elementary School, were placed on a lock down and police swept the buildings.

“Students’ safety was of top priority” and the high school was evacuated, the release said.

“Throughout the event, students remained in classrooms and teachers were provided essential updates,” stated the release, which added that the suspect was in custody and police bomb detection canines search the school as a precaution and “cleared it of any potential threat.”

4. Dell Is Accused of Saying He Was Also Going to Try Robbing a Bank But Authorities Aren’t Sure Whether They Got to Him First or He Dropped the Plan

#UPDATE: Here is the info sent to parents of Jeannette students explaining why school was dismissed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/q7tbf4Bkgh — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 22, 2019

Once in custody, police say, Dell stated that he “was then going to attempt a bank robbery in the Circleville area of North Huntingdon. North Huntingdon officers took Dell into custody at 1012 hours (10:12 am) before he could get to the bank,” the release states.

As a precaution, say police, Norwin School District “decided to dismiss the high school students so a check of the school could be done by bomb detection dogs. The Bomb Detection Dogs checked the Norwin High School and the school was deemed to be clear. A bomb detection dog did alert on DELL’s vehicle so Pennsylvania State Police HDES (Hazardous Device and Explosives Section) were called in to check DELL’s vehicle. No explosives were found in DELL’s vehicle.”

Police said it wasn’t clear why Dell didn’t make it to the bank. “We either stopped him before he went through with it,” police stopped it. “Or he was going to back out altogether. We don’t know.”

“He got everything moving,” police say.

5. Dell Will Be Charged With Terroristic Threats, Among Other Charges

#Breaking: North Huntingdon Police say 35 Luke Dell slopped a note to a waitress at Bob Evans in town today saying there were bombs and an active shooter at Jeannette and Norwin High Schools. Here’s why police say he did it. pic.twitter.com/HCAyh4WoBC — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 22, 2019

Dell “is going to be charged with Terroristic Threats, Causing or Risking Catastrophe, Reckless Threat to use Weapon of Mass Destruction and Theft (of the license plate),” police say.

“North Huntingdon Police would like to thank all the assisting agencies,” police wrote. “Jeannette Police, Irwin Police, PA State Police, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department, Westmoreland County Park Police, Allegheny County Police, Middlesex Township Police, Westmoreland County Emergency Management, Circleville Volunteer Fire Department, North Huntingdon EMS, Norwin School District and Jeannette School District.”

