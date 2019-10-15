MacArthur Center Mall Shooting: Reports of Injuries in Norfolk

A shooting was reported at MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk, Virginia, Monday evening, prompting a lockdown as police rushed to the scene.

A man and woman were found inside the mall with injuries that were not life threatening, according to Norfolk Police Department. At 9:13 p.m., police announced the scene was contained. The shooting occurred at 300 Monticello Avenue, inside the mall.

One person shared a photo with 13News Now of dozens of people inside the Apple store’s vault.

From a viewer: customers were inside the Apple Store vault. People who work inside the mall who made it outside told me the mall was on lockdown. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/zqLtczgoCE — Chenue Her 13News Now (@13ChenueHer) October 15, 2019

Norfolk Police initially said one person was taken to the hospital. They said they were looking for information to assist in the investigation.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting inside MacArthur Center, 300 Monticello Ave. One person has been taken to the hospital. Call came in around 8:25 pm. PIO enroute to the scene. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @nfvacrimeline. More details to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 15, 2019

They later updated the information, saying a man and woman were found inside.

#Update. 2 people were found inside the mall suffering from a gunshot wound. One woman and one man. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PIO on scene and will advise on a media staging area shortly. Police have the scene contained. https://t.co/0Ia2Oa1tmD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 15, 2019

The first 911 call came in at 8:23 p.m., according to WAVY TV 10.

WAVY added anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

A woman responded to the police department’s tweet, saying her daughter is in the mall. Others took to Twitter warning others to stay away from the mall.

Another person wrote her son’s father was locked in a vault at the Apple store.

macarthur mall has an active shooter rn my boys dad is locked in the apple store vault as we speak wtf is going on man — Shreddie (@KillJcole) October 15, 2019

This is a breaking news post, which will be updated as new information becomes available.