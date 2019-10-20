Madison Kroger Shooting: Police Investigating Reports in Alabama

Madison Police are responding to reports of a shooting near a Kroger in Alabama. One person was shot and died, according to local news reports.

There is not threat to the public, according to WAFF. Police are asking people to avoid the area of Kroger at 4579 Wall Triana Highway so that police can process the crime scene, but the store remains open. The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m.

“From MADISON P.D.: INVOLVED IN AN ACTIVE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION AT KROGER ON WALL TRIANA. AVOID THE AREA. NO FURTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. LT ANDERSON IN,” WAFF reporter Brad Travis wrote on Twitter.

WHNT reported that one person had died.

The store remains open, Kroger employees told WHNT, but yellow crime scene tape is behind the store. Police were looking through vehicles on the scene and taking photos, the news outlet reported. Scanner chatter gave a description of a man leaving the Kroger in a white vehicle.

Here’s what you need to know:

One Person Has Died Following the Shooting & Police Say There Is No Threat to the Public

One person was shot near Kroger and died, according to Alabama news outlets. The person was taken to a local hospital, where he died. A 911 call came into police at 4:02 p.m. from Kroger at 4579 Wall Triana Highway, according to WHNT.

WAFF reported no arrests had been made at about 6 p.m., but police told them there was no threat to the public.

Reporter Alexis Scott with WAAY wrote on Twitter that there was not a public threat, calling it an “isolated incident.”

“A person is dead after he was shot near the Kroger on Wall Triana Hwy,” she wrote on Twitter. “Madison Police are investigating what happened, but will not release any details on suspect or victim just yet. They did say it’s an isolated incident & there’s no threat to the public.”

While police said there is not a threat to the public and the store remains open, police are asking that the public avoid the area so that they can collect evidence and continue their investigation. Police sent out an alert at 5:30 p.m. A crime scene with crime scene tape was set up behind the store. There were no details released on the victim or the suspect.

“Lt. Lamar Anderson sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area while they process the scene. He added that the Kroger is not closed and that there is no danger to the public,” the news report said.

WAFF reported “the shooter and the victim likely knew each other.”

“Madison Police are investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway on Sunday afternoon,” WHNT wrote on Twitter.

No arrests had been made by early Sunday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. He was taken to a hospital with injuries he suffered in a shooting, and died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported and police believe the incident was isolated, local news reports said.