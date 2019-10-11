Manchester Mass Stabbing Attack at Arndale Centre: Police

A mass stabbing situation unfolded at the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement.

“We are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre,” Greater Manchester Police wrote in a statement. “Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed.”

Police confirmed that “a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken to custody for questioning. Enquiries remain ongoing.” Here’s the police statement:

The centre was evacuated, according to the Manchester Evening News. Some unconfirmed reports indicated that people might have been stabbed at a Starbucks. The nature of the victims’ injuries is not yet clear, including whether anyone had died. “My brother works in The Works in Manchester Arndale and he said 4 people were stabbed in Starbucks, what the f*ck is this world coming too (sic),” a person wrote on Twitter. A photo appeared to show law enforcement clustered in a Starbucks.

The newspaper reported through law enforcement sources that four people were injured, with multiple people being stabbed. A video circulating on social media showed law enforcement officers subduing a man with a taser. It was taken on Church Street outside Arndale Center. Photos and video showed a large law enforcement response to the scene. “Well done to @gmpolice for a ridiculously quick response to the stabbings at the Arndale. It’s a little scary thinking it’s happened just round the corner from where I am but it’s comforting so know we have such awesome coppers. Lots of positive thoughts to everyone involved x,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

Video Circulated on Twitter After News Reports That Police Arrested a Man in His 40s

According to BBC, Arndale is a shopping centre located in the city centre of Manchester. The motive for the incident is not yet clear. Greater Manchester Police told The Independent that multiple people had been injured on October 11, 2019.

A Manchester Evening News reporter indicated that he saw a man “randomly” stabbing people. University of Salford Travel Office wrote on Twitter, “Please be aware there is an on-going incident in Manchester Centre around the Arndale Shopping Centre. If you are travelling from Victoria or Picadilly please stay away from the Arndale at this time. Trams have stopped operating at Exchange Square, so please alternate transport.”

People expressed concern on social media. “Is this another terrorist attack at the Arndale centre or do we call it something different these days 🤔,” wrote one Twitter user. But authorities have not confirmed or denied any motive.

“…my Mum was evacuated from the Arndale but they just said it was due to an incident,” a woman wrote on Twitter. “what’s going on at arndale I’ve just walked past and everyone’s outside?” wrote another woman.