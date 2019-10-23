Maui Fire Today: Location, Containment & Evacuations in Kahana Ridge

A fire is burning in Maui today, October 22 and it has lead to evacuations at the Kapalua Airport. Here are the details about current evacuations, the fire’s location and size, and how to stay updated. Residents should stay tuned to their local news for evacuation updates and details, as fire information can change rapidly.

Brush Fire’s Size & Location

Looking up Ho'ohui Road at Kahana Ridge. Fire has reached airport runway. Stay safe everyone. Mahalo @mauipd, MFD, Goodfellows. https://t.co/nZnMftyzSu pic.twitter.com/gtaZPpBoSj — Di Christofferson (@mauidi) October 23, 2019

The brush fire was just reported around 1:18 p.m. on October 22, Maui Now reported, and it’s already led to evacuations. The fire started in Kahana, above the airport, Hawaii News Now noted.

The fire was already three acres in size when it was first reported. The fire has grown quickly in part because of high winds in the area and dry conditions.

#JHM alert: The Kapalua Airport on Maui is being evacuated due to a nearby brush fire. Airport operations are temporarily suspended. Power lines have been damaged in the fire. Continue to check with your carrier for flight updates. More information to come. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) October 22, 2019

The Kapalua Airport was evacuated and closed because of the fire. Flights were diverted to the Kahului Airport. The Hawaii Department of Transportation said in a statement: “Airport operations are temporarily suspended. Power lines have been damaged in the fire. Continue to check with your carrier for flight updates. More information to come.”

The Kapalua Airport was the first region evacuated, but now more have followed.

Evacuation Details & Road Closures

The Kapalua Airport was the first region evacuated, but the fire has since grown. The County of Maui shared on Facebook that residences “at the top of Kaka’alaneo Drive in Kahana” are also being evacuated.

Residences ” at the top of Ala Hoku Place are also being evacuated at this time,” the County of Maui noted.

In addition, Akahele Street that leads to Kapalua Airport is closed, since the fire has reached the airport. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The northbound lane of Honoapiilani Highway is closed at Lower Honoapiilani Highway, Hawaii DOT noted.

How To Get Emergency Updates

At this time, the County of Maui’s Facebook page is the best source for updates. We will add an emergency number and more details when those are available.

Hawaii DOT on Twitter is a good source for road closure updates.

A lot of smoke is in the area from the fires, residents have said.

It is extremely smoky all the way from the airport to the ocean. Again, I advise Maui folks in the area to close windows & keep alert. High winds are blowing ash & embers; there is a wall of fire from it on Honoapiilani Hwy. Be ready to evacuate. https://t.co/RcuVIru5u8 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) October 23, 2019

They say the smoke can be seen from the airport to the ocean.

Photos of the Fire

Here are some photos of the fire shared by people in the area.

There’s a bush fire not far from our condo in #maui Pretty scary! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tkwY3KjEI2 — Bella (@IFC4) October 23, 2019

Another photo of the smoke from the fire:

Brush Fire Forces Closure of Kapalua Airport https://t.co/0fb0AoCbkH pic.twitter.com/V0lNYFM3h3 — Maui Now (@MauiNOW) October 22, 2019

A Major Maui Fire Happened in July

The last major Maui fire was in July. That brush fire grew to 10,000 acres and had flareups in nearby locations, including near a new Safeway and the Sugar Cane Museum. The fire was near Kihei and a number of people were evacuated at the time, with shelters opened.

Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BxsPNUkkJC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 12, 2019

Oprah Winfrey opened access to a road on her property to help with evacuations for the July fire.

Governor David Ige tweeted his thanks to Oprah for her generosity in opening the road. He wrote: “A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire.”

That fire was so bad that Ige had to declare a state of emergency for the County of Maui. The Maui Raceway Park was among the locations damaged by the July fire.