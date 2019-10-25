Miller Fire in Valley Center: Live Stream Video, Evacuations & Maps of the Blaze

The Miller Fire started in the afternoon of Friday, October 25, and quickly grew to six acres. While crews work on the blaze in Valley Center in California, some evacuations have already been issued while others are waiting to see if they will be required to leave. Here is what we know so far about the fire.

The Fire Grew to Six Acres in Just 30 Minutes & Some Evacuations Were Ordered

The fire grew to six acres in size not too long after a 97-acre fire was slowed nearby. Evacuations were quickly issued for the fire. This is the current map showing evacuations in the area:

#MillerFire near Valley Center [update] Evacuation orders are in effect. An evacuation center has been set up at Valley Center Community Center. pic.twitter.com/BJiQyDAU2C — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

The fire is now 10 acres and 0 percent contained, Cal Fire shared at 2:30 p.m.

#MillerFire near Valley Center [update] The fire is 10 acres and 0% contained. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

The fire is burning in heavy fuels near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane in the Valley Center region. This map shared by Cal Fire shows the fire’s approximate location.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane in the Valley Center area. 6 acres, burning in heavy fuels. #MillerFire pic.twitter.com/3Hp6IOlwnn — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

Residents should be ready to evacuate. NBC 7 reported that some evacuations were ordered for people in the region after the fire started around 1 p.m. and had grown to six acres in just 30 minutes. But it’s not clear at this time exactly where those evacuations are. People near Miller Lane, Cole Grade Road, or Anthony Road should be ready to evacuate if needed, NBC 7 noted.

The #MillerFire is burning in Valley Center near Miller Lane, Cole Grade Road and Anthony Road. If you live in this area, be prepared to evacuate. Please head to the Valley Center Community Center (28246 Lilac Road). Follow @SDSheriff @ReadySanDiego @CALFIRESANDIEGO. pic.twitter.com/YWfLGMB2Cl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 25, 2019

A temporary evacuation point was established at Valley Center High School but now it’s moved and is at the Community Center located at 28246 Lilac Road in Valley Center, San Diego County shared.

Staff will be there to help with animals. Roads in the region have also been closed.

For updates on the fire, including evacuation details, follow San Diego Sheriff on Twitter @SDSheriff and @CALFIRESANDIEGO.

Live Stream Video of the Valley Center Fire

The following live stream videos can help you track the fire’s progress. There were several different videos at first, but they seem to now all be showing the same live stream footage.

If live stream video stops, it will shortly change to fully rewatchable video later.

The Miller Fire is one of just many numerous fires that have started in the California region over the last couple of days. These fires are growing because of dry weather and high winds. You can see a full list of fires in California on October 25 in Heavy’s story here.

The Kincade Fire is one of the larger fires, having reached 21,000 acres in size after starting late on Wednesday night. Broken PG&E equipment was found near the fire’s origin, but what caused it is still being determined. The Tick Fire in Canyon Country is another large fire. It started yesterday.

This is a developing story.

