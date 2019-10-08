Milwaukee Home Backyard Searched Near 24th & Glendale

Authorities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are conducting a search of a backyard at a Milwaukee home near N. 24 Place and W. Glendale Avenue.

“MPD is serving a search warrant near the 4600 block of North 24th Pl. This is an active investigation. Additional information will be provided once available,” the Milwaukee Police Department wrote in a statement on the afternoon of October 8, 2019.

According to WTMJ-TV, authorities were seen using a pickax and shovels. What drew authorities to the location – and whether they’ve found anything – is not yet clear. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told Heavy around 3 p.m. October 8, 2019 that it hadn’t responded to the scene, despite rampant – and unconfirmed – speculation on social media about what was unfolding.

Fox 6 in Milwaukee reported that officers were seen “filing in and out of a backyard with bags and shovels.” Local media described the police presence as significant and large.

An aerial view of the home’s backyard showed it was littered with debris. Neighbors told a CBS 58 reporter that the house is full of trash.

Neighbor tells me house is full of trash and shared this picture @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/aFGaOfZLJo — Tori Bokios (@toribokios) October 8, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

A State Law Enforcement Agency Was Also Involved in the Search

Videos posted on social media by citizens and news reporters showed the law enforcement response to the scene. Both the Milwaukee Police Department and the state Department of Justice are involved in the search, which by some reports, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, involved digging in the backyard. Photos from the scene showed an officer wearing a vest stamped “DOJ crime lab.”

“Omg I’m moving out of town!” one woman wrote on Facebook, sharing a lengthy video from a residence nearby the search scene. However, social media posts about what authorities did or did not find in the backyard are unconfirmed at this point. The woman’s comment thread quickly filled up with thousands of comments. “Its gone be a milwaukee life time movie The strange next door neighbors,” wrote one person on the thread. “OMG!!! That’s entirely TOO CLOSE!!,” wrote a woman. Heavy is not sharing the video at this time because of the amount of speculation in it about what authorities have found, if anything. The video has been viewed more than 32,000 times.

Video showed a vehicle at the scene marked Wisconsin Department of Justice crime scene response. Police erected a large fence and cordoned off the area.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the search.