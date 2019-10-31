Monsta X: Starship Announces Wonho Has Left

Monsta X isn’t going to have Wonho (Shin Ho-seok) anymore. That’s the news from Starship Entertainment, which runs the group.

Social media accusations caused Wonho to leave Monsta X, according to Billboard. The Starship statement on Wonho leaving states that the company will take legal action against people who spread “malicious and distorted claims.”

Wonho then shared a letter to fans. “I have received undeserving blessings and love while promoting as a MONSTA X member,” he wrote, according to Soompi, which translated it. “I sincerely thank you for making precious memories for me. To the members who worked hard with me and stayed with me, I would like to tell them that I’m thankful and that I love them.” He then referred to his “apologetic heart.” Wonho is 26 years old.

Wonho also wrote: “There was a time when I was immature and have made big and small mistakes, but after becoming a trainee and making my debut, I stayed on track and worked hard to avoid being ashamed of myself.” The K-pop band first burst onto the scene in 2015 with the EP Trespass.

Starship Entertainment Claims Wonho Left MONSTA X ‘Amicably’

Starship Entertainment posted a written statement on Twitter in Korean and English.

“First, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of you who have sent a lot of love to MONSTA X in recent days and over time,” it starts.

“After a long discussion with MONSTA X’s member Wonho, we have agreed that it’s best to part ways amicably at this point. We greatly respect Wonho’s decision who wants to make sure the recent chain of events doesn’t distract from all of the exciting things that are happening for MONSTA X now and what lies ahead in the future. We will continue to hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter.”

Starship continued, “We apologize greatly for any inconvenience this may have caused to our fans.”

The statement continued that Wonho “will not attend any schedule from today and MONSTA X will continue with this week’s scheduled music broadcast as a six-member band. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to the many involved parties. We regret to announce this disappointing news, especially to the amazing MONSTA X fans who have always supported and cared for the group. We promise to return with better music and stage for MONSTA X fans.”

In his letter, Wonho also wrote, “The members have nothing to do with me. I carefully ask that you at least give support and encouragement to the members,” he said. “They are people who are too good to stop and get hurt like this because of someone like me. I am so thankful and apologetic to the staff, members, and lastly our fans who have allowed me to enjoy such happiness until this point.”

Metro reported that the allegations involve money and a friend.

“I am announcing that I am leaving MONSTA X today,” Wonho also wrote. “I am apologetic for causing harm to the members due to the unfortunate issues related to me. More than anything, I am sorry for disappointing my fans, who believed in me. ‘I have reached this decision after seeing may people having a hard time because of me.”

