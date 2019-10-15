NuStar Fire in Crockett & Rodeo, California: Live Stream, Map & Updates

A large fire at a NuStar facility has been reported in California, prompting a shelter-in-place in Crockett that was later lifted and multiple road closures. Here’s a live stream of the fire, along with a map and other updates. Some sources initially reported this as a refinery fire, but that is not the case.

NuStar Fire Live Stream Videos

The fire is at a NuStar facility in Crockett and Rodeo, California. Some live stream videos are available to keep tabs on what is happening with the fire. When these videos stop airing live, they will convert to fully rewatchable videos.

Here is one live stream from Fox News.

Another live stream is below from ABC.

The Fires Started at NuStar & Are Called a ‘Hazardous Materials Emergency’

The fire started at two tanks in the East Bay at a NuStar energy facility, ABC 7 reported. Smoke can be seen from miles away. The facility is in Crocket and Rodeo, California. The fire is not technically at a refinery, ABC 7 explained, but it’s at a location where refined products, specialty liquids, and crude oil is distributed.

A map of the shelter-in-place region where the fire is located can be seen above or an interactive version can be found on Contra Costa County’s website here.

Contra Costa County Health described the fire as a “hazardous materials emergency.” You can see a map of the shelter-in-place order from Contra Costa County above. They are providing updates here, where you can also find an interactive map. If you have questions, call 925-313-9622 (CWS.)

Contra Costa County noted: “There is a hazardous materials emergency in Crockett and Rodeo at the Nu Star facility. The danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions. Stay off the phones and do not call 9 1 1 unless you have a life threatening emergency.”

A shelter-in-place was issued for Crockett residents, however ABC 7 reported that it was lifted after 3 p.m. Pacific. However, this has not been verified by Pinole PD’s Twitter accounts or Con Fire’s.

You can see a map of the shelter-in-place report below, which covers Crockett and Rodeo.

Shelter in place information from @CoCoCWS for the fire in Rodeo. pic.twitter.com/6x1UyofxpY — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 15, 2019

The city of Vallejo noted that there was no shelter in place for them, but residents are recommended to bring pets inside and close all windows and doors.

At 2 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and a fire has broken out at NuStar Energy

refinery in Crockett. No shelter in place for Vallejo – but VFD recommends closing all windows & doors, bring pets inside. Shelter in place only for Rodeo and Crockett. #NuStarFire https://t.co/9a6rdHJiVK — City of Vallejo (@CityofVallejo) October 15, 2019

Road Closures

#BREAKING: Traffic at I-80 & San Pablo Ave shut down due to refinery fire in #Crockett. — Brooks Jarosz (@BrooksKTVU) October 15, 2019

Road closures have been put in place for the fire. Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue are both shut down, ABC 7 reported.

Several westbound lanes of I80 above the NuStar fire between Crockett and Rodeo are closed as a precaution. Please find alternate routes.#crockettic — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 15, 2019

Con Fire noted that the shutdowns are with several westbound lanes of I-80 between Crockett and Rodeo. They’ve been closed as a precaution.

