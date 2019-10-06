Oktoberfest Explosions in Huntingdon Beach Causes Multiple Injuries: [Video]

A series of explosions left several injured at Old World Village’s Oktoberfest in Huntingdon Beach, California, according to local news reports. Several people caught videos of the explosion.

Some reports say there were as many as three explosions. Firefighters and several people attending the festivities were injured, Huntington Beach Fire Department dispatch told NBC Los Angeles. Officials believe a transformer exploded. Resources are being brought in to treat 30 people. KTLA reported two firefighters and two other people suffered minor injuries.

At least two people caught videos of the explosions.

One video, which was recorded right after the first blast, captures a man’s voice saying, “I don’t know. Something exploded.” Just then, another explosion is caught on the video and people scream.

Huntington Beach Octoberfest 2nd of 3 explosions pic.twitter.com/YbWdR1670O — Kyle (@kylen1972) October 6, 2019

Another video shows a large fireball. A blast can be heard, followed by people screaming, shouting and running.

The explosion was reported at 8:10 p.m. at the shopping and dining complex at 7561 Center Avenue.

Another video shows people fleeing the area and officials telling bystanders to clear the parking lot.

People fleeing from the area pic.twitter.com/OgkuF94hql — Koray 😷 (@mnckry) October 6, 2019

Witness Megan Houck of Long Beach told the Orange County Register said that she saw flames coming from the floor near a patio area.

“It was just like one giant fireball that went up,” she said. “And then there was a second explosion maybe 10 or 20 seconds later.”

She told the newspaper the flames appeared to be 35 to 40 feet high.

Several people told the newspaper they noticed electrical problems before the blasts. Houck said the lights went on and off.