Old Fire in Castaic: Maps & Evacuations for 2nd Canyon Country Blaze

A second fire, called the Old Fire, emerged in Canyon Country in California today October 24, just as the Tick Fire in Agua Dulce grew to over 850 acres in size. The second fire is smaller but already threatening structures in Castaic. Here are maps and more details on the Old Fire.

UPDATE: Because responses to this fire are merging with the Tick Fire, see Heavy’s Tick Fire story for the latest updates about the Old Fire.

Old Fire in Castaic: Maps & Size

A second fire started in Canyon Country shortly after the Tick Fire and this one is called the Old Fire. It’s threatening homes in the Castaic region. It started near the 5 Freeway’s Lake Hughes exit, KTLA 5 reported. Videos showed the roof of at least one home on fire.

A map of the Old Fire is below:

The fire’s size is between five to seven acres, KTLA 5 noted. Although it’s smaller than the Tick Fire, it’s already threatening homes. Santa Clarita Emergency says the fire is 20 acres in size.

It should be noted that this is different from the Old Water Fire also seen in headlines and news reports.

The Old Fire is growing because of Red Flag fire conditions, which include gusty Santa Ana winds and dry conditions that are conducive to fire growth.

Old Fire Evacuations & Road Closures

A home is burning in the #OldFire in the Castaic area. Watch live: https://t.co/b1n3thD3VX pic.twitter.com/Fe1HM0uuTZ — KTLA (@KTLA) October 24, 2019

The Old Fire has shut down part of the 5 Freeway, Deadline reported.

According to Kathryn Barger of Los Angeles County, mandatory evacuations for both Old and the Tick fires include:

South of Vasquez

North & East of Plum Canyon

North & East of Whites Canyon

North & East of Soledad (where Whites meets it)

North of 14

West of Sequoia Road Davenport Road

East of Sierra Highway (all streets off Davenport)

The northbound side of the 5 Freeway is closed near Lake Hughes, KTLA 5 reported.

The fire information number for the Old Fire is 909-383-5688.

Although it’s a few miles west of the Tick Fire, the Old Fire was not caused by the Tick Fire.

BREAKING VIDEO: The #OldFire burning near homes by the 5 Freeway in Castaic, California pic.twitter.com/TmwZx6cWDq — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) October 24, 2019

Some sources are now treating the Old Fire and the Tick Fire as one in their emergency responses and evacuation notices.

Sand Canyon South of 14 is now evacuated too. The #OldFire and #TickFire are now being treated as one fire. — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) October 24, 2019

Some sources note that the Old Fire is now being managed as Branch 10 of the Tick Fire.

The Tick and Old Fires are just some of the numerous fires reported in California today, as Red Flag conditions (high winds and dry land) have made conditions favorable for fires to start and quickly grow. Heavy’s story about the California fires here includes a map of the current Red Flag warnings in the state.

This is a developing story.

