Who Are the Oldest & Youngest Candidates in the Debate Tonight?

Twelve candidates are facing off in the Democratic debates again tonight, October 15, 2019. But which of the candidates is oldest: Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden? They seem to be pretty close in age to each other, and in fact they are separated in age by just a little over a year.

Bernie Sanders Is the Oldest Candidate on the Stage Tonight

Bernie Sanders was born on September 8, 1941. That makes him 78 years old. Sanders had temporarily canceled his upcoming campaign events after having a heart attack, but he’s since had two stents put in his heart, which lowers his chances of having another heart problem. He’s back on the campaign trail and doing well.

He told reporters on October 13 that he ignored some signs that something was wrong, and he regretted doing that, The Hill reported. He said: “I must confess, I was dumb. During this campaign, I’ve been doing, in some cases three or four rallies a day, running all over the state — Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Around that same time Sanders said he planned to slow down, but Sanders later corrected that comment, The Guardian reported. He said he misspoke, adding: “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign. I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. That makes him 76 years old and almost one year younger than Sanders. So Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are very close in age.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is 70, quite a bit younger than Sanders or Biden.

Next in age is Tom Steyer, who is 62.

Now how do they compare in age to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946. He’s 73 years old, so he’s younger than both Sanders and Biden.

What about Hillary Clinton? Clinton was born on October 26, 1947. That makes her 71 years old and younger than Trump, Biden, or Sanders. But she’s one year older than Elizabeth Warren, who was born on June 22, 1949 and is 70 years old.

Pete Buttigieg Is the Youngest on the Stage Tonight

And what about the youngest candidates? That honor goes to Pete Buttigieg, who is 37. He’s been mayor of South Bend, Indiana since 2012 and was in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2009 to 2017. He was born on January 19, 1982.

But close to him in age is Tulsi Gabbard, who is an Iraq War veteran. Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 and is 38 years old. She’s accomplished a lot for a young age, having already served in the military and in politics. She’s older than Buttigieg but younger than Yang and Swalwell.

She and Buttigieg are the youngest candidates in the debate right now. Gabbard shares exercise videos and advice on her social media pages, so she has a big focus on fitness and staying healthy.

Beto O’Rourke, meanwhile, is actually a bit older than he looks. He was born on September 26, 1972, making him 46 years old – a year older than Castro and two years older than Yang.

Julian Castro is 45, Kamala Harris is 54, and Amy Klobuchar is 59. Cory Booker is 50. Andrew Yang is 44, putting him as the third youngest next to Buttigieg and Gabbard. He was born on January 13, 1975.

READ NEXT: September Democratic Debate: Best Memes & Reactions