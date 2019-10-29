PG&E & SoCal Edison Power Outage Shutoff Map: Counties & Times for 10/29 PSPS

A major power shutoff by PG&E and SoCal Edison (SCE) just took place over the weekend and power hasn’t even been fully restored everywhere yet, and the power companies are already looking at having to initiate a new set of power shutoffs due to windy weather and new Red Flag conditions in California increasing the risk of fires. This new shutoff is referred to as the 10/29 Event. PG&E could cut off power for as many as 605,000 customers in 29 counties. SoCal is considering cutting off power for 205,000 customers. Read on for more details.
To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.
PG&E is providing updates here.
You can sign up for updates from SoCal Edison here.
Maps Showing Outage Areas for PG&E and SCE
PG&E provides the following map (which you can view in full here) showing areas that may be affected by the outage.
The official address to look up and see if you might be affected by the PSPS is here. This tool is only useful before an outage to determine if your address might be affected.
After the outage begins, the best site for seeing current outages and potential restoration times is PG&E’s official outage map here. At that map, you can enter your address to determine if there’s an outage near you and when power might be back on. The map above will no longer be relevant once the power outages have started.
Here is Southern California Edison’s planned power outage map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map using the + icon on the bottom to see your region.
SoCal Edison has current outages with estimated restoration times in a map here.
An alternative map to track power outages, planned shutoff areas, and power outage incidents, is found on ARCGIS here. The map is also below. It was shared on Reddit originally by u/CPhTonReddit, and was created by Solano County on October 9. Although it was created October 9, it continues to be updated for new and ongoing outages. You can zoom in or out using the + or – icons to view more details. Note that the map doesn’t just include planned outages, but notices about weather events that could affect outages and current outages from other sources. NOTE: This map below should only be used as a backup for PG&E’s and SoCal Edison’s official maps, which are listed above.
The map above sometimes requires a login to view. It’s created by Solano County, although it appears to have more details than just for that county. You can sign up for a free 21-day trial, which should cover you during the outage to keep viewing the map above. Go to this link to sign up for an ArcGIS online free trial.
Timing for Outages
PG&E began restoring power on October 28, noting that it had restored power to 325,000 out of 970,000 customers by 4:30 p.m. on October 28. There were 20 preliminary reports of damage. But a new wind event starting on October 29 and 30 is causing a new outage that could affect 605,000 customers.
The wind event is expected to start on Tuesday morning October 28 at the following times, according to PG&E:
- Tuesday morning in the North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills
- Tuesday afternoon in the southern Sierra Foothills
- Tuesday evening in Kern County
- very early Wednesday in the Bay Area.
- The weather should clear in all areas by mid-day Wednesday.
PG&E would need to start shutting off power several hours before the wind event arrives. SoCal Edison would likely take similar measures timing-wise.
PG&E Counties That Could Be Impacted
Here is a list of counties that could be impacted, as provided by PG&E on October 28.
“Portions of the following counties are currently expected to be impacted: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.”
SoCal Edison’s List of Cities with Possible Outages
And here is SoCal Edison’s list of impacted areas for planned shutoffs. The information below is provided directly from SoCal Edison. See their website here for the latest updates.
Currently shut off as of October 28 at 10 p.m. (376 customers)
Los Angeles County (29 customers)
- Unincorporated communities including along Angeles Crest Highway
Riverside County (34 customers)
- Unincorporated communities including Eden and Eden Hot Springs
San Bernardino County (58 customers)
- San Bernardino Map 1, San Bernardino Map 2, San Bernardino Map 3
- Unincorporated community of Crestline and City of San Bernardino along Rim of the World, Pole Top, Skyland, and Valley View Park
Ventura County (255 customers)
- Chatsworth, Fillmore, Santa Paula Map 2, Santa Paula Map 3, Santa Paula Map 6
- Unincorporated community of Bardsdale, Limon, Lotus Canyon, Santa Susana Mountains
Under PSPS Consideration (205,000 customers):
Kern County (15,417 customers)
- Tehachapi Map 1, Tehachapi Map 2, Tehachapi Map 3
- Unincorporated areas including Bear Valley Springs Map 1, Bear Valley Springs Map 2, Bodfish, Caliente Creek, Cameron, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Grapevine, Havilah, Hot Spring Valley, Indian Creek, Kern County, Kern County, Loraine, Mebane Ranch, Millersville, Miracle Hot Springs, Monolith, Mountain Mesa, South Lake, Squirrel Mountain Valley, Tejon Ranch, near Tehachapi along Willow Springs Road, between Walker Basin and Loco Bill Canyon, Twin Oaks, Wheeler Ridge, Wofford Heights, Hog Canyon, Stallion Springs,
Los Angeles County (56,789 customers)
- Agoura Hills Map 1, Agoura Hills Map 2, Calabasas Map 1, Calabasas Map 2, Calabasas Map 3, Calabasas Map 4, La Canada-Flintridge, Lancaster Map 1, Lancaster Map 2, La Crescenta Map 1, La Crescenta Map 2, Los Angeles, Malibu Map 1, Malibu Map 2, Palmdale Map 1, Palmdale Map 2, Palmdale Map 3, Palmdale Map 4, Palmdale Map 5, San Fernando Map 1, San Fernando Map 2, Santa Clarita Map 1, Santa Clarita Map 2
- Unincorporated areas including Altadena, Acton Map 1, Acton Map 2, Andrade Corner Map 1, Andrade Corner Map 2, Antelope Center, Big Rock Springs, Cantillas, Antelope Valley, Chatsworth, Del Sur Map 1, Del Sur Map 2, East and South of Elizabeth Lake, El Merrie Dell Map 1, El Merrie Dell Map 2, Fairmont, Falling Springs, Forest Park, Little Rock, Longview, Juniper Hills, Hauser Canyon, Gorman Map 1, Gorman Map 2, Green Valley, Indian Springs, Jackson Lake, Juniper Hills, Kagel, La Crescenta-Montrose, Lake Canyon, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley Map 1, Leona Valley Map 2, Los Angeles Forest Park, May Canyon Trail, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space Preserve, Mint Canyon, Mount Baldy, Mount Disappointment, Mount Wilson, along the Old Road, Old Point Comfort, Pacoima Dam Area, Pearlblossom, Placerita Canyon, Plum Canyon near Santa Clarita, East of Santa Clarita, San Antonio Heights, San Francisquito Canyon, South of Stevenson Ranch, Three Points City, Val Verde, Valyermo, Vincent, West Hills
Mono County (291 customers)
- Mammoth Lakes Map 1, Mammoth Lakes Map 2, Mammoth Lakes Map 3
- Unincorporated areas including Benton, Benton Hot Springs, Hammil
Orange County (4,473 customers)
- Irvine, Lake Forest, Orange
- Unincorporated areas including Coal Canyon, El Modena Map 1, El Modena Map 2, Irvine Regional Park, Modjeska, Portola Hills and Silverado
Riverside County (35,517 customers)
- Banning, Beaumont map 1, Beaumont map 2, Beaumont map 3, Beaumont map 4, Beaumont map 5, Beaumont Map 6, Moreno Valley, Murrieta Map 1, Murrieta Map 2, Perris, Riverside, San Jacinto map 1, San Jacinto map 2, San Jacinto map 3, Corona, Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Temecula
- Unincorporated areas including along Hwy 79 Lambs Canyon Road, Banning, northeast of Banning, areas in areas of Banning Pass including Cabazon, northwest of Cabazon, north of Casa Loma, Cherry Valley, County Lake Mobile Community, Eden, Eden Hot Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview Hot Springs, Lakeview, Mas Canyon, North Palm Springs, Nuevo Uni, OWL, Ramona Expy and the San Jacinto River, River Park, Riverside County Unico, San Jacinto Valley, San Jacinto Valley, Soboba Hot Springs, Soboba Reservation, North Palm Springs, Cabazon, Whitewater and Whitewater Canyon.
San Bernardino County (48,341 customers)
- Hesperia Map 1, Hesperia Map 2, Highland Map 1, Highland Map 2, San Berndardino, Upland, Yucca Valley
- Unincorporated areas including along Alessandro, Arrowhead Equestrian Estates, Arrowhead Map 1, Arrowhead Map 2, Arrowhead Farms Map 1, Arrowhead Farms Map 2, Arrowhead Farms Map 3, Cajon Map 1, Cajon Map 2, Cajon Map 3, Carey, Cedar Pines Park, Crestline Map 1, Crestline Map 2, Crestline Map 3, Crestline Map 4, Del Rosa, Devore, Devore Heights, Ferrara, Green Valley Lake, Hudson Map 1, Hudson Map 2, Kendall Map 1, Kendall Map 2, Kendall Map 3, Kendall Map 4, Las Plazas, Leona Valley, Lincoln Crest, Morongo Valley Map 1, Morongo Valley Map 2, areas of Morongo Valley, Mentone, Mount Vernon, Muscoy, Nena, North Park, Oak Glen, Palm Wells, Phelan Map 1, Phelan Map 2, Phelan Map 3, Ridgeline Drive, Rim of the World, Roosevelt, Running Springs, San Bernardino High School, Shandin Hills Map 1, Shandin Hills Map 2, Southern Morongo Valley, Sterling Map 1, Sterling Map 2, University Map 1, University Map 2, Valley of Enchantment, Verdemont, Wildwood Park
Ventura County (44,937 customers)
- Camarillo Map 1, Camarillo Map 2, Fillmore Map 1, Fillmore Map 2, Fillmore Map 3, Moorpark, Oaji, Santa Paula, Simi Valley Map 1, Simi Valley Map 2, Simi Valley Map 3, Ventura
- Unincorporated areas including Bardsdale, Bell Canyon, Buckhorn, Burro Flats, Camulos Map 1, Camulos Map 2, Cavin, South of Cavin, El Rio, East of Kevet, Leesdale, Keith Oak Village, North of Mountclef Village, NW of Saticoy, Piru, Point Mugu Naws, Point Mugu State Park, Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Santa Susana Map 1, Santa Susana Map 2, Saticoy, Santa Susana Mountains, Santa Susana south of HWY 118, Sespe Village, Solromar, Somis, North of Strathern, Sycamore Cove, along Yerba Buena Road, North of HWY 126
Note: The information above is quoted directly from SCE’s website here. Check that webpage for the latest updates.
When Will Power Be Restored?
PG&E currently expects the weather event to be cleared out by Wednesday afternoon. After that, it must inspect all lines during the day for damage before energizing them again.
PG&E noted the following before a previous outage: “Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided. Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage of at least two days once the severe weather has passed.”
SoCal Edison notes: “After weather conditions return to safer levels, our field teams will check to make sure that power can be safely restored. We will send a notification telling impacted customers that power has been restored.” This involves the following steps; “field resources perform inspections and patrols of equipment, then power is restored to affected communities; notification sent to impacted parties.”
Preparing for an Outage
The webpage here gives tips for preparing for a shutoff and how to make sure that PG&E can reach you for updates.
Here is the advice that PG&E shares. First, you’ll see advice on planning to be without electricity.
And here is the advice on steps to take during an outage.
In short, you’re told to unplug and turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage from surges. Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power is back. Once it returns, turn on your appliances one at a time. Refrigerators may stay cold for four hours and a full freezer can keep its temperature for up to 48 hours, as long as both are kept closed. Coolers with ice can also be used.
Generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors, PG&E notes.
