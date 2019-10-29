PG&E & SoCal Edison Power Outage Shutoff Map: Counties & Times for 10/29 PSPS

A major power shutoff by PG&E and SoCal Edison (SCE) just took place over the weekend and power hasn’t even been fully restored everywhere yet, and the power companies are already looking at having to initiate a new set of power shutoffs due to windy weather and new Red Flag conditions in California increasing the risk of fires. This new shutoff is referred to as the 10/29 Event. PG&E could cut off power for as many as 605,000 customers in 29 counties. SoCal is considering cutting off power for 205,000 customers. Read on for more details.

To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.

PG&E is providing updates here.

You can sign up for updates from SoCal Edison here.

Maps Showing Outage Areas for PG&E and SCE

PG&E provides the following map (which you can view in full here) showing areas that may be affected by the outage.

The official address to look up and see if you might be affected by the PSPS is here. This tool is only useful before an outage to determine if your address might be affected.

After the outage begins, the best site for seeing current outages and potential restoration times is PG&E’s official outage map here. At that map, you can enter your address to determine if there’s an outage near you and when power might be back on. The map above will no longer be relevant once the power outages have started.

Here is Southern California Edison’s planned power outage map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map using the + icon on the bottom to see your region.

SoCal Edison has current outages with estimated restoration times in a map here.

An alternative map to track power outages, planned shutoff areas, and power outage incidents, is found on ARCGIS here. The map is also below. It was shared on Reddit originally by u/CPhTonReddit, and was created by Solano County on October 9. Although it was created October 9, it continues to be updated for new and ongoing outages. You can zoom in or out using the + or – icons to view more details. Note that the map doesn’t just include planned outages, but notices about weather events that could affect outages and current outages from other sources. NOTE: This map below should only be used as a backup for PG&E’s and SoCal Edison’s official maps, which are listed above.

The map above sometimes requires a login to view. It’s created by Solano County, although it appears to have more details than just for that county. You can sign up for a free 21-day trial, which should cover you during the outage to keep viewing the map above. Go to this link to sign up for an ArcGIS online free trial.

Timing for Outages

PG&E began restoring power on October 28, noting that it had restored power to 325,000 out of 970,000 customers by 4:30 p.m. on October 28. There were 20 preliminary reports of damage. But a new wind event starting on October 29 and 30 is causing a new outage that could affect 605,000 customers.

The wind event is expected to start on Tuesday morning October 28 at the following times, according to PG&E:

Tuesday morning in the North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills

Tuesday afternoon in the southern Sierra Foothills

Tuesday evening in Kern County

very early Wednesday in the Bay Area.

The weather should clear in all areas by mid-day Wednesday.

PG&E would need to start shutting off power several hours before the wind event arrives. SoCal Edison would likely take similar measures timing-wise.

PG&E Counties That Could Be Impacted

Here is a list of counties that could be impacted, as provided by PG&E on October 28.

“Portions of the following counties are currently expected to be impacted: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.”

SoCal Edison’s List of Cities with Possible Outages

And here is SoCal Edison’s list of impacted areas for planned shutoffs. The information below is provided directly from SoCal Edison. See their website here for the latest updates.

Currently shut off as of October 28 at 10 p.m. (376 customers)

When Will Power Be Restored?

PG&E currently expects the weather event to be cleared out by Wednesday afternoon. After that, it must inspect all lines during the day for damage before energizing them again.

PG&E noted the following before a previous outage: “Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided. Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage of at least two days once the severe weather has passed.”

SoCal Edison notes: “After weather conditions return to safer levels, our field teams will check to make sure that power can be safely restored. We will send a notification telling impacted customers that power has been restored.” This involves the following steps; “field resources perform inspections and patrols of equipment, then power is restored to affected communities; notification sent to impacted parties.”

Preparing for an Outage

Do you have emergency supplies (food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies & cash)? A back up charger for your phone? Know how to manually open your garage door? Learn more about preparing for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. https://t.co/X1ClEBVeda pic.twitter.com/J89kdVmxpJ — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2019

The webpage here gives tips for preparing for a shutoff and how to make sure that PG&E can reach you for updates.

Here is the advice that PG&E shares. First, you’ll see advice on planning to be without electricity.

And here is the advice on steps to take during an outage.

In short, you’re told to unplug and turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage from surges. Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power is back. Once it returns, turn on your appliances one at a time. Refrigerators may stay cold for four hours and a full freezer can keep its temperature for up to 48 hours, as long as both are kept closed. Coolers with ice can also be used.

While backup power can be helpful during an outage, it can also pose safety hazards when not used correctly. Improper use can risk damage to your property, or endanger the lives of you, your family, or PG&E crews who may be working to restore power: https://t.co/3Qla5G0oek pic.twitter.com/eyjYtlz5Uy — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 29, 2019

#PSPS: Customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff can visit Community Resource Centers beginning at 8 AM tomorrow, which provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic and medical device charging and A/C seating. For a list of locations visit: https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/Q4cjQ2SnAN — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 29, 2019

Generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors, PG&E notes.

