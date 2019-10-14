Pokemon GO Shiny Yamask: What Does It Look Like?

Niantic announced that the Unova region Pokemon Yamask along with its evolution, Cofagrigus, will be added to Pokemon GO with the Halloween event, which includes their shiny forms.

Here’s what Shiny Yamask and Shiny Cofagrigus look like:

I'm currently shiny hunting yamask which evolves into cofagrigus, wondering if you guys had any name suggestions pic.twitter.com/Pv9NWbbAXB — Alissa , The Black Rose (@Alicestea996) November 16, 2018

Now this screenshots above are from the Pokemon games on the 3DS, but since Pokemon GO uses similar models we can assume that the Shiny Yamask here will look the same as the Shiny Yamask in Pokemon GO. @Alicestea996 appears to use edited key art with the colors changed to reflect their Shiny forms.

As you can see, Shiny Yamask’s ghostly body goes from black to dark blue while its mask goes from gold to silver. It’s a similar story with Shiny Cofagrigus, but in addition to the changes to its ghostly body and gold color its blue highlights turn pink.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

You’ll have plenty of chances to catch Yamask during the Halloween event from October 17 at 1 p.m. PDT to November 1 at 1 p.m. PDT. During that time, more ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will appear in the wild, Eggs and in Raids according to Niantic. The Mythical Pokemon Darkrai will also appear for the first time in five-star Raids for the duration of the event.

Not only that, but certain Pokemon will appear in the wild with special costumes: Bulbasaur wearing a Shedinja hood, Charmander wearing a Cubone hood, Squirtle wearing a Yamask hat and Pikachu wearing a Mimikyu costume. They also have a rare chance of appearing in their shiny forms in addition to wearing special costumes.

For the duration of the event, players will get twice the Candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon.

The event will also add exclusive Field Research Tasks for players to complete for the duration of the event. The blog post from Niantic also mentions that players should check out the Special Research menu when the event begins as they “might face a Forbidden Pokemon.” This refers to Spiritomb, which was one of the rewards for the Special Research quest during last year’s Halloween event according to our report from the previous year. We might get a similar quest this year.

Starting on the first day of the event, the Pokemon Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet and Duskull will join the pool of Shadow Pokemon used by Team GO Rocket. You can also get a Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap and a Mimikyu Bag in the in-game Style Shop.

