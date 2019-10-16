READ: Trump’s Letter to Turkish President Erdogan on Syria

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advising restraint in Syria, but the tone of the letter is raising eyebrows.

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump begins. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will.”

The letter, dated October 9, 2019, was first obtained by Trish Regan of Fox Business. The White House confirmed the authenticity of the letter Wednesday, October 16.

Trump gave Turkey support in invading the northern region of Syria last weekend. His letter advised military restraint in the region.

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later,” the letter concludes.

President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, dated October 9, 2019. The letter advises military restraint in Syria, advising Turkey to “get this done the right and humane way.” The White House confirmed the authenticity of the letter October 16, 2019.

It says:

Dear Mr. President: Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will. I’ve already given you a little sample with respect to Pastor Brunson. I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don’t let the world down. You can make a great deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they would never have made in the past. I am confidentially enclosing a copy of his letter to me, just received. History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.

Pastor Brunson refers to Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is an American who was held in Turkey as a political prisoner for more than two years.

General Mazloum refers to Kurdish General Mazloum Kobani. He told a senior US diplomat, “You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” at a meeting earlier this week, according to CNN.

Democratic Congressional Leaders Walked Out of a Meeting With Trump on Syria After What Pelosi Called ‘A Meltdown’

I am deeply concerned that the White House has canceled an all-Member classified briefing on the dangerous situation the President has caused in Syria, denying the Congress its right to be informed as it makes decisions about our national security. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 16, 2019

A bipartisan meeting was held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, but Democratic Congressional leaders walked out. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC Trump had “a meltdown.” She said Trump appeared to be “shaken up” by a House vote, which condemned his decision to remove U.S. troops from northern Syria. The House approved the resolution in an overwhelming 354-60 vote, while a majority of the Republican Party supported the resolution.

“That’s why we couldn’t continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it,” Pelosi told reporters outside the White House.

The measure also urges Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cease the offensive in northern Syria and calls on the United States to support Syrian Kurdish communities.

Earlier this week, Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, had harsh words for a senior US diplomat.

“You have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi told the Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, William Roebuck, in a meeting Thursday, according to CNN. “You are not willing to protect the people, but you do not want another force to come and protect us. You have sold us. This is immoral.”