Rich McDaniel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren fired her campaign’s National Organizing Director on Friday after receiving numerous complaint regarding his “inappropriate behavior.”

Warren’s campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman said in a statement after attorney Kate Kimpel and her firm KK Advising investigated the matter: “Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel. Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward.”

There were no reports of sexual assault, but no other details from the case could be made public due to confidentiality. McDaniels, who’s an experienced political operative based in Atlanta, has worked for President Obama’s re-election campaign in Georgia, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, served as the Field and Political Director on Senator Doug Jones’ successful 2017 campaign in Alabama, and Mayor Randall Woodfin’s campaign in Birmingham.

Here’s what you need to know about Rich McDaniels…..

1. McDaniels Remains Team Warren Even After His Abrupt Termination

After McDaniels was terminated he still had nothing but positive things to say about Warren and his presidential bid, claimed he never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody involved in the campaign. He was one of the first hires Warren made when building up her campaign team, and was paid similar to a senior staffer.

He said, “I have separated from the campaign and am no longer serving as National Organizing Director. I have tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties. I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values. If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well.”

2. McDaniels Graduated from Morehouse College, One of the Few Remaining Male-Only Liberal Arts Schools in America

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, McDaniels attended Morehouse College, a private, historically black men’s university located in Atlanta, Georgia. While in school, he was already diving into the political sphere as New Student Orientation Director, Homecoming Co-Director, Class Council Student Advisor and Event Director. He gradated Morehouse in 2007 with a B.A. in Sociology.

McDaniels now serves as the Managing Director of Political and Public Affairs at the Peter Damon Group. He’s also held positions with Planned Parenthood Southeast, Service Employees International Union, and the Ohio Democratic Party.

3. Before Getting Into Politics, McDaniels Worked for the Atlanta Falcons

According to McDaniels’ Linkedin profile, his first job out of college was in customer service with Levy Restaurants, and started out as a personal attendant to the General Manager of the Atlanta Hawks, as well as the Philips Arena Executive and Corporate Sales Staff.

In his three year tenure with Levy Restaurants, he moved up to becoming Suit Supervisor for the President of the Atlanta Falcons. He was in charge of training new staff members and fine tuning their customer service techniques in order to increase sales for the company.

4. McDaniels was Doug Jones’ Political Director in Alabama’s Biggest Senatorial Upset in 2017

McDaniels is one of the reasons former federal prosecutor Doug Jones defied all the odds and beat out Republican Roy Moore to take over Jeff Session seat in the senate. During the 2017 campaign, even though Moore was accused of being child predator, even then, Jones only won the vote by less than two percentages.

After becoming the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in over 25 years, Jones, who supports abortion rights, is looking to keep his seat in the deeply red state in the upcoming 2020 election.

5. McDaniels’ Mom Used to Work for Atlanta Public Schools

Richard’s mother, Ruby McDaniels, used to be the Human Resources Manager for Atlanta Public Schools, and his family remains a tight unit. McDaniels is close his father Robert, along with his siblings, including his sister Rana, and brother, Ryan.

