Riley Harkins Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Riley Hawkins is a 15-year-old girl from Delaware County, Pennsylvania who ran away 11 days ago with a friend and is now believed to be missing, possibly being held against her will.

Media Borough Police say Riley was last seen at her house in Oakmont Place on September 24th. She reportedly left her home with her friend Natalie Ciferni and took a train from the Swarthmore SEPTA station into Southwest Philadelphia. Their case was initially reported as a runaway but now police have reason to believe Riley may be in danger.

“Any time we get info a kid has left the home for a significant period of time, we start getting information, meeting with family and friends,” Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said in a statement to CBS Philly. “What’s most disconcerting is when Riley ran away with a friend and her friend returned and Riley didn’t. That’s when it became most disconcerting from our vantage point, a safety and security vantage point.”

“We don’t even know if she’s alive or dead,” Riley’s mother, Kristen Evans Harkins, told CBS Philly. “We just know there are different leads and people running in different directions, but we want Riley to know we’re looking for her, won’t stop. We want her to be safe. We want to know that she’s safe.”

According to the Media Police Facebook page, the search has expanded statewide as Philadelphia, Media, Pennsylvania State police, and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office all work to locate Riley.

Riley is described as being 5-foot-2 with brown fair, blue eyes, braces, and weighs about 90 pounds.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Riley’s Friend, Natalie Ciferni, Returned Home on Monday

Natalie Ciferni, who ran away with Harkins, returned home safe at 7 PM on Monday night, according to the Delco Times.

After speaking with her, Media Police had reason to believe that Riley may be being held against her will.

2. She Met up with Some Older People in Philadelphia

Ciferni told Media Police Sgt. Rob Brown that the pair met up with at least two other people who were older in the city that they did not know and had not met before. She said that the two had been taken to a home in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. Ciferni said she left Monday morning, but Harkins stayed behind.

Harkins’ does not have a phone with her so police have been unable to locate her via GPS. She reportedly left her home without any belongings.

3. She Was Last Seen in Southwest Philadelphia

According to Media Police, Riley was last spotted in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia, specifically in the areas of 57th St, 54th St, Reedland St and Greenway Ave. Riley may also have ties to the Sun Village section of Chester City (Delaware County), Coatesville or West Goshen (Chester County).

Media Police also posted on social media that they received a tip that “She was last seen around 47th and Market St in West Phila Media and Chester Pa.,”

4. Friends and Family Launched a Facebook Page to Help Find Her

Riley’s family and friends set up a Facebook page to network with the local community and help find Riley.

People from around the Philadelphia area have poured into the “Missing Teen Riley Harkins-15yr /Media Pa” page to help spread awareness of Riley and share information on her possible whereabouts.

“Please help us find our daughter, sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend” said the most recent post on the page, “She has been missing since last Saturday and we need her safe at home.” The post has over 2,600 shares and 197 comments so far.

“Riley was my friend, she had mentioned that she had a guy she was seeing, never said where, but mentioned a small child that ‘she had to look after’.” read one comment from a commenter who claims to know Riley “she has 2 cell phones and both are turned off as of now, 09/22/2019 at 11:02 pm since i tried to call her. she might be in the chester county area. shes a sweet, caring person. anyone who knows anything please contact media borough police. i hope shes found safe😢”

“Not a good place to be! Prayers she is found safe!!!!” Said another user. Most comments were praying for her safety and asking for updates.

5. Police Have Been Inundated with Calls and Tips

Media Police Sgt. Rob Brown told the Delco Times that police have been inundated with calls providing information and spottings since they were first reported missing.

The phone calls along with the thousands of social media shares and comments have cast a wide net across Pennsylvania and the surrounding states.

Anyone with information on Harkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Media Police at (610) 565-6656 or 911.

READ NEXT: State Department Inspector General Calls “Urgent” Meeting to Discuss New Documents Related to Trump Ukraine Investigation