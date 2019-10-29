Rudy Giuliani Tweets About ’Ben Laden’ While Defending Trump

Rudy Giuliani tweeted a message defending President Donald Trump late on Monday night in which he misspelled terrorist Osama bin Laden’s name. Just after midnight, the lawyer and former Mayor of New York City tweeted about “Ben Laden,” and the name immediately started trending on Twitter.

Giuliani’s full tweet read, “Contrast the reaction to the killing of Ben Laden. I and my fellow Republicans congratulated President Obama. Are we better than the Dems who are criticizing @realDonaldTrump. No, but maybe it can be a teaching moment to decent Americans to reject this pathology of political hate.”

Contrast the reaction to the killing of Ben Laden. I and my fellow Republicans congratulated President Obama. Are we better than the Dems who are criticizing @realDonaldTrump. No,but maybe it can be a teaching moment to decent Americans to reject this pathology of political hate. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 29, 2019

The tweet Giuliani sent out right beforehand read, “Our military, intelligence services and @realDonaldTrump eliminated the world’s most dangerous terrorist. All Americans applaud. Those Dems who don’t, truly hate our President more than they love America. The cure is to vote for those who love America first and foremost.”

Giuliani, who serves as the President’s personal lawyer, is referring to Sunday, October 27, when Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series, a day after he announced that terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by the U.S. military, and was still met with resounding boos by fans at Nationals Park.

It wasn’t just Trump who was loudly booed, the negative response was shouted toward everyone in his suite, which included First Lady Melania Trump, and an entourage of GOP representatives including Lindsey Graham, Steve Scalise, Mark Meadows, Liz Cheney, Matt Gaetz, and more.

A less than thrilled response from Washington D.C. locals in attendance to watch the Nationals take on the Houston Astros was expected, and videos of tens of thousands of fans loudly booing and chanting “Lock him up!” quickly went viral online.

Loud boos for President Trump when he was shown on big screen at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series. Some fans in crowd chanted “lock him up” afterward. pic.twitter.com/5cYqQT4Itf — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 28, 2019

However, not everyone approved of the Nationals home crowd fans booing the President. MSNBC Morning Joe hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who are typically critical of Trump, defended him. “We are Americans and we do not do that,” the pair said Monday morning. “We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘Lock him up’ to this president or to any president.”

#NEW: MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say it was “un-American” for the Washington Nationals crowd to chant “lock him up” when Pres. Trump was seen attending the World Series. pic.twitter.com/gkisDMBclz — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 28, 2019

On the other end of the discussion, referencing the tweet Trump sent about President Obama after he announced that Osama bin Laden had been killed, users online felt that Trump didn’t deserve any sort of special treatment. On October 22, 2012, Trump tweeted, “Stop congratulating Obama for killing Bin Laden. The Navy Seals killed Bin Laden #debate.”

Twitter Dragged Giuliani Online For His ‘Ben Laden’ Tweet

When the Mayor of NYC during 9/11 speaks about the atrocities that “Ben Laden” committed: pic.twitter.com/6wU3Y3Jvk0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 29, 2019

The responses online to Giuliani’s misspelled tweet quickly poured in online. While many recognized that it’s just a typo, others believed that coming from the Mayor of New York City during 9/11, such a careless mistake shouldn’t happen.

John Hudson, diplomacy and national security reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted out the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode clip where Larry David has scarily similar Ben/Bin Laden conversation. Upon hearing the name “Ben Laden,” the comedian jokes about the name sounding Jewish. Richard Lewis, who plays opposite David the scene, agrees and “says it sounds like a shirt maker in Manhattan. Go to Ben Laden, they got great colors.”

Me seeing Ben Laden trending, terrified it's once again our president, turns out it's just the president's lawyer…#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/DUuN0sMuup — Sarcastic George Reeves (@UWBio) October 29, 2019

Ben Laden was a kid I knew at sleep away camp whose bar mitzvah theme was “Sports.” https://t.co/bBEHsloucl — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 29, 2019

I never knew President Obama killed Ben Laden. I don't know who Ben Laden is, but what a relief that he was killed by President Obama, he may have been a danger to us all. pic.twitter.com/5fubBuTuPr — Geetha (@musicfulfillsme) October 29, 2019

Why did President Obama kill Ben Laden? Who is he? Where did he live? What did he do? Surely, this is the biggest scandal and hidden secret of his entire presidency. https://t.co/e42YQkeNn6 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 29, 2019

READ NEXT: Robert Evans: The Late Movie Producer was Married 7 Times