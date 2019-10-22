Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband David Today: Where Is He Now?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 returns with a new episode on Tuesday, October 22.

The official episode synopsis reads “Braunwyn’s daughter, Rowan, makes her debut at OC Fashion Week with her clothing line Dark Rabbit; Shannon coaches daughter Adeline on how to walk a runway; Braunwyn and Kelly back each other up in an argument about Dr. Deb; Gina gets a new look.”

For RHOC star Shannon Beador, this season comes with a lot of changes following her finalized divorce from David Beador, and fans of the reality show will watch as she navigates her life with that chapter behind her. Shannon teased that, since her divorce, she is “the most fun Shannon of all six seasons now.” But what about David, who had a presence on the show while the two were together? Now that their marriage is over, what is he up to today?

David Is in a Relationship With Lesley Cook

Shortly after splitting from Shannon in 2017, David went public with his new relationship with Lesley Ann Cook. In April 2019, a source told Rador Online that “David and Lesley are very much still together, and they can’t wait for this divorce to behind them. They are going to get married soon, and want to honeymoon in Paris!” The two are not yet engaged or married, but are still very much together. According to Lesley’s Instagram profile, where she often shares photos with David, the two took a trip to Tahoe last month.

Shannon revealed recently that she has not met Lesley, and she has moved on with a new public relationship of her own. Shannon is currently dating John Janssen, and he has met the three children Shannon shares with David.

Shannon & David Are Still in Each Other’s Lives as Co-Parents

As for David’s relationship with Shannon, the two appear to only stay in contact because they share three children together. According to Bravo TV, Shannon revealed “We’re still in each other’s lives as co-parents, but pretty much we’ve divided everything. We’re just together because of the kids, so that’s good.”

She commented on their co-parenting situation again on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen “You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship. That didn’t work out with me. That being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can.” The two share custody of their three daughters 50/50, so David is spending a lot of time with his kids, even after moving out of the home they all once shared as a family.

According to The Blast , David tried to reduce his monthly support checks but Shannon rejected that attempt; he currently pays Shannon $22,000 a month as part of their divorce settlement.

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.