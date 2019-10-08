Is Sonya Deville Still Dating Zahra Schrieber?

When it was announced in 2018, the pairing of Sonya Deville and Zahra Schrieber caused shock waves among wresting fans. Not the least of their concerns was the possibility that Schrieber was previously in a relationship with Seth Rollins, a well-known wrestler in his own right. While the debate raged on, the couple were quick to share photos on social media.

Are They Still Together?

As of 2019, the couple are no longer together. Deville announced her new relationship with Arianna Johnson via social media. Much like her relationship with Scheiber, the wrestler has been very public with sharing her relationship with the WWE fanbase.

Johnson is more of a mystery for fans of Deville. On her Instagram account, the blonde can be seen traveling the world and showing off her own image from the relationship with her partner. Among the images are a growing group of modeling photos, notably the denim shots that her wrestler girlfriend used as promotion for Total Divas.

Mandy Rose Confirms Her Status With Deville

It was rumored that Deville was dating her WWE partner Mandy Rose. In an interview with Distractify, Rose was quick to dispel what some fans had to been hoping to hear. “I think it’s obviously just rumors,” Rose said. When pressed further about the possible chemistry between the two, she was adamant,”Everyone can get different vibes from the way we are portrayed on TV. I feel like for my character too, it’s a little bit more hot bombshell, a little more sexual too, so I think some of the things I do can be portrayed as that. But as of now, we are just going to have to wait and see…”

Bringing Gay and Lesbian Representation to the WWE

Daily Star describes Deville as being “WWE’s first ever openly lesbian wrestler.” It’s an important distinction for the sport and its fans. Talking about her own public coming out story, which occurred long before she met Schreiber, the wrestler was honest about its influences on her private life. Speaking to Allure, the Deville said, “I’m at a point where I now use my platform to advocate for those who were in the shoes I was in four years ago — and to hopefully inspire and encourage younger people going through the same thing I went through and let them know: You should never be ashamed of who you are, especially not who you love.”

Where Is Zahra Schrieber Now?

Since a scandal brought to the surface offensive past tweets and social media interactions, Schreiber has not been a presence online. Her Twitter account alone remains deactivated and no instagram account exists. After her release from NXT, she landed with DreamWave in 2015. Her current dating status is unknown as of 2019.