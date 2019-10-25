WATCH: Ted Danson and Jane Fonda Arrested at Climate Change Protest

“The Good Place” actor Ted Danson was arrested in Washington, D.C. during a ‘Shut Down DC’ climate protest. The protest shut down intersections across the district as protestors called attention to Earth’s rising temperatures.

This was the second protest this week that brought D.C. traffic to a standstill. Protestors organized on Monday and caused numerous traffic disruptions and rolling street closures for two hours.

The protest was organized by “Fire Drill Fridays”, an organization inspired by Greta Thunberg’s weekly Friday protests that aims to have politicians address climate change.

Ted Danson wasn’t the first celebrity to get arrested. Jane Fonda was put into zip-tie handcuffs and escorted off the streets after refusing to cooperate with officers. This marks the third time that Fonda has been arrested this month during climate change protests.

Fonda has become the face of Fire Drill Fridays and, according to their website, said she’s “moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate.”

The former actress added, “Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.”

“Scientists tell us the tipping point for catastrophe is only 11 years off,” Fonda says in a video clip with the United States Capitol in the background. “But there is still time if we move quickly and ambitiously to prevent the worst impacts, by beginning the transition off fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy now.”

Ted Danson’s arrest was caught on video by the Greenpeace USA who posted the video on Twitter and praised Danson for “getting arrested for the first time. Mass actions like this are a critical part of continuing the momentum of the climate strikes, demonstrating support for a Green New Deal, and ensuring the world’s attention at this critical time! #FireDrillFriday”

You can watch videos of Ted Danson getting arrested below:

Ted Danson has been arrested pic.twitter.com/dG93K9GOp7 — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) October 25, 2019

. @TedDanson getting arrested for the first time. Mass actions like this are a critical part of continuing the momentum of the climate strikes, demonstrating support for a Green New Deal, and ensuring the world’s attention at this critical time! #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/n4KRz5Ujic — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) October 25, 2019

Ted Danson just got arrested. What a time! pic.twitter.com/usKBpfICHb — 𝗸𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶 𝘀. 𝗽𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀 👻 (@Iilithsternin) October 25, 2019

Ted Danson didn’t seem too worried about being arrested, flashing a smile at protestors as he stood with his hands bound.

Washington, D.C. is a flurry of activity today with the climate change protest and game 3 of the World Series, the first world series game ever played in D.C., tonight at 8 PM.

This is Jane Fonda’s Third Arrest at Climate Protests in Washington D.C.

Just a typical Friday.

Planning out a #WorldSeries show and watching @Janefonda get arrested at a climate protest at the US Capitol while @TedDanson applauds her.@ABC7News pic.twitter.com/Inz3ifXSya — Brian Sasser (@ProducerSass) October 25, 2019

Jane Fonda has been arrested twice this month during similar climate protests in Washington, D.C. She was first arrested on October 11 and charged with unlawful demonstration. She was among 16 protestors arrested and charged with unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the Capitol. She was taken into custody at 11:50 a.m. local time and later released on her own recognizance.

The Oscar-winning actress vowed to return every single Friday.

“The same toxic ideology that took this land from people who already lived here, that kidnapped people from Africa, turning them into slaves to work that stolen land, justified it by saying that those kidnapped and displaced people were not human beings, cut down the forests and exhausted the natural world just as it did the people — this foundational ideology is the same one that has brought us the human-driven climate change that we’re facing today,” she said in a statement after being released from prison.

And return she did. On October 19 Fonda was arrested again, this time with actor Sam Watterson, on the steps of the US Capitol. Police warned the protestors three times before taking them into custody.

The pair were charged with unlawful demonstration and released later that day. Fonda called the police “extremely nice and professional” during the ordeal.

Fonda is known for her activism. She was dubbed “Hanoi Jane” in the 1970s for protesting the Vietnam war and visiting the country during the war. She was arrested for in Cleveland, Ohio in 1970 during a speaking tour advocating for the end of the Vietnam war.

She has said she plans to get arrested every single Friday until lawmakers do something about climate change.

“Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in,” Fonda wrote on her website. “We can’t afford to wait.”

