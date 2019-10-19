Temple University Shooting Reported at Philadelphia Health Sciences Center

A shooting was reported at Temple University at the Health Sciences Center Campus in Philadelphia by the campus alert system. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was shot or injured.

Temple University sent out an alert on its Twitter account at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019. It said people should avoid the area of the Health Sciences Center Campus at the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue. Police were responding.

TU Alert: Shooting reported at 3500 block of Germantown Ave at Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 19, 2019

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new information becomes available. Immediate reports can sometimes be inaccurate. New information will be added as it is received.