Thaddeous Charles Green Sought in Connection with Joshua Brown Shooting

Thaddeous Charles Green has been issued an arrest warrant for capital murder in connection to the shooting of Joshua Brown. Joshua Brown, a witness in Amber Guyger’s murder trial, was shot and killed late Friday night, October 4, 2019, at a Dallas apartment complex. Brown’s mother has asked Botham Jean’s family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, to investigate his death, saying that her son had no enemies. This is a developing story.

Thaddeous Charles Green Is Sought for Capital Murder

Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, is sought in connection with Joshua Brown’s murder and an arrest warrant has been issued for him and one other suspect. Another suspect is in custody. Curtis Mitchell, 23, was arrested and Michael Mitchell, 32, is still at large also.

Thaddeous Green is believed to be the one who shot Joshua Brown, according to testimony from Curtis Mitchell who is in custody.

Police Said the Suspects Drove to Dallas from Lousiana to Purchase Drugs from Joshua Brown

In a Dallas Police press conference, police said that all three suspects are from Alexandria, Louisiana and drove to Dallas to purchase drugs from Joshua Brown. Thaddeous was the facilitator, polcie said. They said Thaddeous got out of the vehicle and had a conversation with Brown that escalated to a physical altercation.

Curtis then got out of the car and told police that Joshua ordered him back into the car. He said that while he was in the vehicle, he heard two more gunshots and that Thaddeous had shot Joshua twice.

Michael Mitchell was the driver and dropped Thaddeous off at an unknown location and took Curtis for treatment. Curtis is now in police custody. Thaddeous and Michael are still at large.

Thaddeous took Joshua’s backpack and his gun, Curtis told police.

In the press conference, police said they received numerous tips and executed a search warrant, where they confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, some THC cartridges, and $4,000 in cash,

Capital murder orders have been issued for Michael Mitchell and Thaddeous Green.

The police ask for help capturing the two suspects who aren’t in custody. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Joshua Brown Was Shot Twice in the Lower Body

A statement that Brown was shot in the mouth and head was not correct. Dallas police corrected the details and said he was shot multiple times in the lower portion of his body. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he and others would work to ensure a transparent investigation.

Dallas County, the City of Dallas and others will work to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the murder of Joshua Brown. Mr. Brown was not shot in the mouth or head but was shot more than one time. Many career professionals are hard at work on this case. — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 6, 2019

Autopsy reports confirmed that Joshua was shot twice, including once in the spine traveling upward.

Regarding rumors about the shooting being connected to Amber Guyger’s trial, police said during the press conference: “I assure you that is simply not true.”

Lee Merritt, who is investigating the case for Joshua Brown’s family, said on Twitter: “DPD has made an arrest in the case involving the slaying of #JoshuaBrown. Chief Hall will hold a Press conf at 1PM CST. I continue to urge @DallasPD to recuse themselves from this investigation. The reliability of any arrest/prosecution will be undermined by their involvement.”

Joshua Brown Was Shot at Atera Apartments, About Five Miles from Where Botham Jean Was Shot

Incorrect rumors on social media initially suspected that Brown, who had been a witness in Amber Guyger’s trial, was shot at the same South Side Flats complex where Botham Jean was shot. But this report was not true.

According to NBC DFW, Brown was shot at 10:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Atera apartments on the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road. The shooting was in the vicinity of the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue. WFAA confirmed the same location for Brown’s shooting.

Jean was shot at South Side Flats, according to reports by The Daily Beast, NBC DFW, and others. Jean was killed just about a year ago in September 2018. South Side Flats is located at 1210 S. Lamar St. in Dallas, Texas.

The two apartments are approximately five-and-a-half miles or 12 minutes apart if traffic is fairly light.

Attorney Lee Merritt Said that Brown’s Testimony Undermined Part of Guyger’s Defense

While testifying at Amber Guyger’s trial, Joshua Brown broke down and needed a recess before continuing his witness testimony.

In his testimony, Brown said he had met Botham Jean the day of his shooting because of a noise complaint. But he had heard Jean before. He said he heard him singing Gospel music and songs by Drake.

He said he heard about a noise complaint from the leasing office earlier that day at 2 p.m. and that was when he met Botham Jean for the first time, just before Jean was later killed. He said the complaint was strange because there had been no noise. He left later that night to watch a football game.

Attorney Lee Merritt was the one who first broke the news of Brown’s murder. He had spoken to an Assistant District Attorney in the Dallas District Attorney’s office who confirmed Brown’s identity to him before local news revealed his name.

In a post on Facebook, Merritt said that Brown provided key testimony that undermined Guyger’s defense. He wrote: “This is an emotional moment in court where Joshua Brown talks about what he knew about Botham Jean. He breaks down and court has to go into recess. He was deeply effected by this murder. But by testifying that he could hear Botham singing in his apartment he undermines a key element of the defense. Amber claimed she shouted commands to Botham before shooting him. She didn’t. No one heard that. No neighbors. No passerby’s. Not Joshua as he walked down the corridor. No one. I just learned from the medical examiner that Joshua was shot in his mouth and his chest. He was ambushed at his apartment complex as he got out of his car and shot at close range. His mother asked that I do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of his murder. She suspects foul play and it is difficult to rule it out. He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. He was not in the streets. We need answers. Immediately.” [sic]