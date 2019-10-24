Tick Fire in Canyon Country: Live Videos, Maps & Evacuations for Agua Dulce Blaze

The Tick Fire in Canyon Country in California grew to 200 acres in just 20 minutes, threatening structures as firefighters seek to control the blaze. Here are the latest updates and maps for the fire, along with live streams and more details. Remember to stay tuned to local news for the latest updates, as details like evacuations can change quickly.

Tick Fire Size, Maps & Evacuations

The Tick Fire is now 850 acres, according to CBS LA and the LA County Fire Department. It just started in Agua Dulce in the afternoon of October 24 and has grown quickly, already threatening structures, KTLA reported. It was first reported near the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m. It grew to 200 acres in just 20 minutes in Canyon Country.

#TickFire #CanyonCountry #LACoFD @LACOFD Map is not exact, but I know where it started and where it is. It's probably wider and bigger. The red area is 1600+ acres. Home on fire at Sierra Hwy x/Vasquez Cyn Rd. pic.twitter.com/sneBDDR2jd — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) October 24, 2019

This next map is not for emergency purposes, but gives another idea of the fire’s location and direction.

LAFD noted that the fire is running downhill and threatening structures. Winds of up to 55 mph gusts were helping the fire grow so quickly.

The Tick Fire has just been added to Ca.gov’s fire map. You can see the fire shaded in yellow below. Next to it on the left is the older Saddle Ridge fire. CA.gov’s page for the fire is here. Since this is not a Cal Fire incident, Cal Fire won’t be the best source for tracking the fire. LA County Fire Department is a better source.

The larger fire to the west in the map above is the Saddle Ridge Fire.

It’s not clear how much damage is reported yet from the fire. NBC 7 reported that one structure was one fire and firefighting crews were trying to protect a home from the blaze.

The County of Los Angeles noted on Facebook that evacuations were ordered for homes west of the fire near the Sierra Highway to Soledad Canyon. CBS LA noted that the evacuations were also in place along 14 Freeway in Canyon Country from Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Blvd.

A shelter is being set up at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C Lee Parkway in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County noted.

The Gentle Barn reported on Twitter that they need help with evacuations.

We can use all the help possible. Any volunteers or people with trucks/trailers can meet us at the barn: 15825 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) October 24, 2019

If you want to help with their evacuations, they included the following details:

UPDATE: If you are trying to get the to barn to help, and are seeing road closures, you can take Bouquet Canyon, to Vasquez Way, to Vasquez Canyon, and then left on Sierra Highway. — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) October 24, 2019

UPDATE: If you are trying to get the to barn to help, take the Valencia exit off the 5, LEFT on Bouquet Canyon, RIGHT on Vasquez Canyon, LEFT on Vasquez Way, then LEFT on Sierra Highway. — The Gentle Barn (@TheGentleBarn) October 24, 2019

Tick Fire Live Stream

Here is a live stream for the fire.

If any of the live streams go down or stop airing, they will convert to fully rewatchable videos shortly. The videos below were live streams and are now rewatchable videos.

Another video from KHTS Radio also shows the fire.

AZ Family also had a live stream below. That stream ended but can be rewatched.

This is one of many fires reported in California today.

How to Get Updates:

The Tick Fire’s CA.gov page is here. Most updates will be provided by the LA County Fire Department.

The fire is about an hour north of downtown Los Angeles, 10 News noted.

A Second Fire Started in Canyon Country Called the Old Fire

A second fire started in Canyon Country called the Old Fire. It’s currently somewhere between three and 20 acres in size.

KFIAM reported that mandatory evacuations were issued for this fire for:

Arrowhead Road

Mariposa Dr. and David Way

Voluntary evacuations are in place for homes between Del Rosa Ave. and Manzanita Dr., north of Foothill Dr.

An evacuation center is at San Gorgonio High School at 2299 Pacific Street, San Bernardino, CA, 92404.

The fire information number for the Old Fire is 909-383-5688.

The Tick and Old Fires are just some of the numerous fires reported in California today, as Red Flag conditions (high winds and dry land) have made conditions favorable for fires to start and quickly grow. Heavy’s story about the California fires here includes a map of the current Red Flag warnings in the state.

This is a developing story.

