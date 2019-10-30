WATCH: Video of Woman Tased by Cop in Supposed ‘Exorcism’

A video has gone viral that shows a screaming woman charging toward a Wisconsin police officer, who then tases her at a gas station. Some people have theorized on Reddit and other sites that she was trying to perform an “exorcism” on the cop, although this has not been confirmed. You can watch the video later in this article.

Heavy has verified through social media posts and Google Maps that the Ultimart gas station in question is located in Theresa, Wisconsin, a small town in Dodge County. The video was also posted in March 2019 to YouTube, where it racked up more than 50,000 views.

“i live about 2 minutes away from this gas station, all i have to do is walk lmao

but this was crazy,” a woman wrote on YouTube in March 2019. “I HEARD HER SHOUTING FROM MY HOUSE. it’s in Wisconsin y’all btw.” That woman says on Facebook that she lives in Theresa. A man wrote, “This literally was my old neighbor I lived upstairs from her glad I got tf out 😂.” Wrote a third person from the area: “I literally live down the road from this place lmao.”

Here is the video:

Here’s what you need to know:

A Comparison of the Video to Google Maps Reveals The Incident Occurred in Theresa

You can tell that the scene occurred at the Theresa, Wisconsin Ultimart because of the distinctive house in the background of the video. Compare that house in the video (left) and on Google Maps next to the Theresa Ultimart.

“The Village of Theresa is located on Highway 175 on the picturesque Rock River, approximately seventeen miles south of Fond du Lac and forty miles north of Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” the community’s website reads.

The video went viral again on October 29, 2019. It was posted on Reddit the day before and then was picked up by sites like the Daily Mail. WorldStarHipHop.com also shared the video, where it was viewed more than 100,000 times. The latter site characterized the video this way: “Possessed: Woman Gets Tased After Trying To Perform An Exorcism On A Police Officer!” However, again, what the woman was trying to do has not been confirmed.

The Reddit post was headlined, “Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think the police officer is the one needing an exorcism….” The Reddit user also wrote, “What could go wrong if you try to exorcise a police officer.” Other people weren’t so sure the Reddit user was right about the exorcism interpretation. “Are you sure she wasn’t cursing him?” one asked. The video was then shared by multiple other Reddit threads.

The woman in the video has not been identified, although the cop ends up tasing her. The YouTube user who posted the video in March is named David Powers and has 9 subscribers.

